Ekf Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) - 2 announcements

Tclarke (LON:CTO) - Trading update

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - Update on supply chain action, including appointing KPMG & Lord Leveson

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) - Final results

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) - Half year results

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - Interim results

(and possibly circling back to De La Rue (LON:DLAR) from yesterday, or I might do that tomorrow, it depends on time)

Share price: 63.17p (+4.41%)

Shares in issue: 454,993,227

Market cap: £287.4m



We last talked about Ekf Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) here, on the 9th of November - a ‘comfortably ahead’ trading update - but this was just before the first of the vaccine news.

Those stories seem to have sparked a fundamental rotation in market sentiment. This might last, or it might not, but it’s interesting to track EKF’s share price movements this month, up nearly 20% at one point before handing momentum over to the FTSE 100.

EKF is a global, integrated medical diagnostics business that designs and manufactures diagnostic equipment for use within Point-of-Care settings. Its portfolio includes small blood analysers used in testing patients for conditions including diabetes and anaemia.

As a transporter of Covid samples, its business has benefitted from recent conditions with the release of its PrimeStore MTM pathogenic sample collection product. Even now, the shares retain a punchy valuation of 29.8 times forecast earnings. This is based on FY21 numbers, though.

Brokers are forecasting a bumper FY20, with earnings set to come in at 3.41p, making for a more reasonable valuation of 18.8 times current year earnings.

As with other stocks, the question of whether EKF is expensive or not revolves around how long heightened trading lasts, how big the boom is, and what business looks like post-Covid.

On that last note, the group has more established revenues over the years and so is less likely to be a flash in the pan.