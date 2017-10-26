Small Cap Value Report (Thu 26 Oct 2017) - CNCT, COS, CTH, ALU
Good morning! It's Paul here.
This is initially just a placeholder article (created the night before), so readers can post your comments on the day's results & trading updates from 7 am. I will then update the article in the usual way, once I've digested some interesting news.
Good morning properly! It's a quiet day for small cap trading updates & results, but I will be reporting on 4 companies (as shown in the article header). This has to be early, due to other commitments today.
Connect (LON:CNCT)
Share price: 95.5p (up 5.2% today)
No. shares: 247.7m
Market cap: £236.6m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Preliminary results - for the year ended 31 Aug 2017.
This group is;
a UK leading specialist distributor
By far the largest (in both revenues and profits) part of the business is Smiths News;
Smiths News is the UK's largest newspaper and magazine wholesaling business with an approximate 55 per cent. market share. It distributes newspapers and magazines on behalf of the major national and regional publishers, delivering to approximately 27,000 customers across England and Wales on a daily basis. The speed of turnaround and density of Smiths News' coverage is critical to one of the world's fastest physical supply chains.
This raises the obvious question whether this is a dying business? As we know, newspaper circulation is relentlessly falling, due to the popularity of smartphones, and online generally. Well, that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The Smiths segment reports profits that are flat on last year (well, up 1%, on an adjusted basis). It's shown as the first item in the table below "News & Media - News Distribution";
"Mixed Freight" is the other significant division, which is parcel delivery firm Tuffnells. Note that £15m cost savings are planned in the next 2 years, through integrating Smiths News and Tuffnells. So that should hopefully see profits cope with further likely falls in newspaper & magazine circulation. Price rises are offsetting some of the circulation falls.
The other thing to consider, is that if you have a sophisticated & fast network for delivering to newsagents & other shops, then you can distribute other things to them at the…
Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company's segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery). Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to approximately 30,000 retailers across England and Wales from over 40 distribution centers. DMD segment supplies newspaper and magazines to airlines. Tuffnells segment provides next day business to business (B2B) delivery of mixed parcel freight consignments. Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery segment distributes physical and digital books to high street and online retailers, public libraries, academic institutions and direct to consumers. more »
32 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Ref CNCT
My worry here is that there may be some adverse impact here with regard to the presumably relatively high fixed costs that must come with managing a national paper distribution network. They have presumably benefited from improved efficiences etc that have kept margins ok recently - but surely there must be some tipping point where the cost of delivering 27 papers per day sorting out admin and such means there is no margin left - the nasty operational gearing in reverse.
I guess the answer to this is diversification blah be blah - but it appears the news is still the vast majority of the sales - does anyone else see them hitting a brick wall at some stage in this regard? - the obvious Danger is that if profits drop to 10 mill a year and even if they are debt free - the current price would seem expensive. I do like a bargain though but this looks like there is a semi unknown nasty awaiting to happen here.
In reply to Hot Socks, post #11
Bear in mind gearing shown only reflects interim results. Will be much lower once today's lower debt has been processed into the numbers. It also reflects a "capital light" business model, resulting in a low NTAV (book value) [and hence high debt:book]. Cashflow is the key for me, and this has always been a highly cash generative business. IMO the dividend is pretty safe. FCF yield is over 14% by my calculation at an SP of 96p.
A key factor in understanding cash generation is that it pays publishers on 30 day terms but collects from 000s of newsagents weekly. That's what leads to the large and persistent net negative working capital position*. I learnt that the company has made a big investment in IT systems, over the years, to support this and to collect and process masses of detailed sales data, which is valuable to its publisher clients.
ISTM that mgmt is seeking to transform the company into a pure logistics business,which is crucial to the future online economy, offsetting the slow but steady decline in its traditional news business. Its major network of "early" daily deliveries is a pretty unique moat. For the last few years the "Pass my Parcel" service has been lossmaking, but I note:
Pass My Parcel continues to grow volume and develop new services in response to emerging opportunities and growing demand for rapid overnight and early morning delivery. Total volume for the year was 1 million outbound and returns parcels (FY16: 500k), building in the second half, such that the annual run rate, prior to the seasonal peak, in October 2017 was circa 2 million units. The loss made in supporting the business was £6.3m (FY16: £4.0m) including investment in IT to support future service propositions. We aim for volumes to increase significantly in the current financial year and losses to reduce as a result.
That bodes well for 2018.
"My understanding of this benefits from my father owning a newsagents, supplied by Smiths, when I was a child. I remember that Smiths was a priority creditor from his POV (and that their terms were strictly enforced) - without newspaper deliveries his business was dead.
Mark
In reply to rmillaree, post #13
The rate of decline in news sales has been pretty steady & predictable - 4% decline last year. Management has proved pretty effective at taking cost out at a rate exceeding that rate of decline. Note that despite the decline in revenues, operating profit in news distribution has actually increased, as has been the case in past years.
Note also that news distribution is low margin, so whilst it forms 87% of revenues it only contributes 74% of operating profit. These figures are net of Pass my Parcel losses.
In reply to marben100, post #15
Thanks Marben100 very interesting and helpful
CNCT, so basically in a declining business, massive debts which are being used to fund a large dividend.... something in there says someone is going to pay!
Re CNCT
I don't think I place as much confidence in a management statement that they 'AIM for volumes to increase', as it seems some others do. What business doesn't aim for increased sales?
But I hope they can leverage the fast delivery service, this does seem to be the future.
No position at the moment, but pondering it.
Think Paul must have pushed up the share price of Connect with his "small" purchase! Up 10.74% at the time of writing.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
Thanks Paul much appreciated
I had been drip buying small amounts of Connect (LON:CNCT) since the July trading statement that basically said that things were ticking along acceptably. It was a little worrying therefore that the price had continued to flag over that period, so today's announcement was reassuring and the share price rise brings me back to about break-even :-(
My main worry though would be that the stocko computers description as a value trap may well be perfectly correct. On the metrics I'd probably be looking for a c. 50%+ upside here, but I'm just not sure what the trigger to deliver that upside will be. The 'fear' that it operates in an unattractive low margin business in a declining market can't really be dispelled in the near future, so there seems to me to be a strong chance that the benefits of the synergies between Tufnells and Smiths might not be fully rewarded in the share price.
Still the near 10% (apparently sustainable) dividend yield is a fairly decent compensation.
Incidentally, Paul, although it is not quite the magic button you were looking for, Yahoo provides a useful feature in it's share price history - "Adjusted Close" which states the historical share price effectively net of subsequent dividends. (So for example you can see that when the share price was around this level closing at 101.9 on 24-Jul-12 the "adjusted close" was 76.3p so whilst there has been virtually no capital appreciation over the last 5 years, the TSR has been about 36% (6% pa is clearly not that exciting , but you would have had the chance to cash out for over 100% return within about 18 months when the PE 'roared up to' about 11 and the yield fell to a 'paltry' 4.5% - such irrational exuberance must clearly be the hope of the value investor here ).
Anyone have any thoughts on what might trigger the breaking of the value trap here?
In reply to Ben1, post #18
In fact it is very worthwhile watching/listening to the results presentation available here (not sure for how long).
I gives much more richness to what the business is about and some of their key differentiation and the ability to drive some of the improvements outlined.
In relation though to the "aim" to grow the Pass my Parcel business, it makes it much clearer that the in year growth was very back ended so in fact much of this aimed for growth is in fact already delivered and in the run-rate. This though makes me a little disappointed that they are only targetting this business to be break-even in 2019 (rather than 2018).
I should have watched the presentation BEFORE making my initial post, because on the basis of seeing more of the detail I'm somewhat more comfortable that the "value trap" can be broken out of.
The difference between WH Smith and Connect Group share price is huge.
https://i.imgur.com/DaibCj5.png
I believe that our village shop accepts parcels for return to internet sellers , which seems to be a great convenience and could be a big growth area as customers become aware of the service.
I'm not currently a CNCT holder but the flexibility of almost every newsagent providing the service sounds good for the near future.
I will not be buying CNCT so DYOR|.
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #9
AlanJenkins said;
I must be careful only to speak in generalities,here,but if a company has a substantially negative NTAV, and its book value is not rising as it pays an above-market dividend and disposes of assets;,then the logical conclusion is that the creditors had better get their skates on double-quick and put a stop to this if they can - before nearly all of its assets wind up being paid away in dividends and they get left with very little.
I don't see what that has got to do with Connect (LON:CNCT). The key point with Connect is that it's paying divis from its own cashflow. Bank debt has been greatly reduced. See Marben's very interesting comments about how it has a negative working capital profile - i.e. it collects in cash from customers before it has to pay suppliers.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Hot Socks, post #11
Hot Socks,
I think interest cover at Connect (LON:CNCT) should improve considerably, as it has de-geared greatly, from the disposals which I mention in the main article. So interest cost should reduce a lot in future. Hence interest cover should improve,
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #25
Net debt has been creeping up despite an increase in shares.The z-score is negative.I am therefore not convinced that the market is wrong about the sustainability of the dividend.Unless of course those figures are out of date.
Marben's point about the company collecting from customers before having to pay suppliers is well made,but all it gives it is breathing space.
In reply to Paul Welsh, post #19
Paul Welsh said;
Our SCVR articles here are all about the company results & trading updates which have been issued on that day. So it's primarily that price-sensitive newsflow which is driving the share prices up or down, not our comments.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #27
AlanJenkins2 said;
Net debt has been creeping up despite an increase in shares.The z-score is negative.I am therefore not convinced that the market is wrong about the sustainability of the dividend.Unless of course those figures are out of date.
Yes, those figures are out-of-date!!! That's the whole point of these SCVRs - we update you on the latest results, on the day they are published. As explained in the article, net debt at Connect (LON:CNCT) has reduced dramatically, due to a disposal.
Did you actually read the main article???
Paul.
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #27
I beg your pardon for my faulty memory - I had read the article.However,an asset disposal,while increasing the z-score,would only make the dividend more sustainable in the long term if the reduction in interest exceeded the return on the assets that were sold.Is that the case here ? Apologies for sounding like a boring bean-counter !
Is there not a possibility of a merger/takeover of Connect (LON:CNCT) with/by John Menzies (LON:MNZS) as I am sure that there would be quite a lot of synergies to be had? This might give support to the share price in the future?
I would have thought that at some point in the not too distant future there will be only room for one company delivering newspapers and magazines.
Lastly I do think there will a floor, which will be reached, in the decline of newspapers and that maybe we should not extrapolate sales decline in to the future on a straight line basis? I could of course be completely wrong.
Anyway my interest is piqued by this and it has been on my watch list. Also I think Paul has a point about un-sexy “value” shares being forgotten and I feel recently there has a fair amount in the press about the end of value investing etc, which is surely a lead indicate that value is back? :-) Don’t get me wrong I have made good money from Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), Treatt (LON:TET), Purplebricks (LON:PURP) and still hold all but the last but think that things may be start8ng to change.
In reply to purpleski, post #31
Clearly, there IS SUCH a possibility, but is there a realistic prospect?
RE your last paragraph - maybe true but what is the relevance? The company has long since moved on and this is not the core mode;