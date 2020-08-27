Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Today I'll be reviewing the following company announcements;

M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) - trading update

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) - Final results

Works Co Uk (LON:WRKS) - Results 52 weeks ended 26 April 2020

Sopheon (LON:SPE) - Interim results

Macfarlane (LON:MACF) - Interim results

.

Share price: 66.3p (up 8.7% today, at 08:38)

No. shares: 115.4m

Market cap: £76.5m

Update on Trading, Cash and 2019 Results timing

This is the famous name advertising, marketing, PR group. Its financial year end is 31 Dec 2020.

Trading -

Further to the announcement on 28 July 2020 [Paul: my review is here] , we are pleased to announce that the Group has continued to trade well and profitably in the opening few weeks of the second half of 2020.



New business remains strong and since the last update, we have been appointed by the ONS in the UK to handle the National Census to be conducted in 2021, launched both the new season English Premier League on behalf of Coca Cola and UEFA Champions League for Heineken and launched Open House a virtual training programme to accelerate the industry's ambitions to attract more diverse talent.

The last update indicated that H1 would deliver a "small underlying profit before tax", so despite the upbeat commentary, we shouldn't get carried away and think the business is doing a roaring trade. More that it's surviving, and eking out a small profit, in very difficult conditions. Which in itself is impressive, since the services SAA provides are the type of discretionary spending that is often the first thing to be cut in an economic downturn. This is no ordinary downturn though, and it's constantly throwing up surprises for investors.

Another marketing group, Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) , recently announced strong trading. It seems to hinge on the mix…