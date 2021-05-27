Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

In case you missed it, I added new sections on Gym (LON:GYM) and De La Rue (LON:DLAR) yesterday afternoon, so here's the link to yesterday's completed report.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

I've got some spare time, so am going to write up my top 10 personal portfolio holdings, and the rationale behind each one. You'll be familiar with all the names, as I gush about them here! I'll post a link here to my top 10 holdings report once it's done later today. OK, here it is!

Link to my top 10 holdings as of today.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Augean (LON:AUG) (I hold) - Morgan Stanley says it is considering a possible offer for this recycling company.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) (I hold) - another strong trading update from this estate agents franchise business. Broker forecast increased considerably. Still looks good value, even after doubling n price in the last year. How much of the trading out-performance is temporary though, due to stimulus from Stamp Duty holiday?

Finsbury Food (LON:FIF) (I hold) - positive trading update yesterday, but lack of broker research hampers me from digging any deeper. Looks good value still.

Roland's Section:



Xlmedia (LON:XLM) - a disappointing trading update from this online publisher, warning of a continued decline in the Casino business. Revenue guidance has been reinstated, but the market doesn’t seem impressed.

Charles Stanley (LON:CAY) - this venerable wealth management firm has a bulletproof balance sheet. Today’s results look reassuring to me, although the company’s exposure to interest rates means profits suffered last year.

Paul’s section

(I hold)

248p - mkt cap £248p

Statement re Possible Offer

This statement has been issued by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. -

Response to press speculation regarding Augean plc ("Augean")



Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. ("MSI") notes the recent press speculation regarding a possible transaction involving Augean and confirms that it is in the preliminary stages of considering making an approach to Augean regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Augean.



There can be no certainty that an…