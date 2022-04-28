Good morning, Paul & Roland here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section: I'm looking at Sanderson Design (LON:SDG) (I hold) currently, should be up by 09:00

Roland's Section:

Smoove (LON:SMV) - this conveyancing technology business was formerly known as ULS Technology. Today’s full-year update appears to show slowing momentum. I’m not yet convinced by the growth story here, although a cash-rich balance sheet should remove any near-term financing risk.

Roland’s Section:

Share price: 76p (+5% at 08.20)

Shares in issue: 64.9m

Market cap: £49m

Full-year trading update

“Growth in revenue and volumes”

Smoove is the online conveyancing business formerly known as ULS Technology. The group’s main product is eConveyancer, which allows mortgage brokers to find a guaranteed quote from a conveyancer. This service is especially popular with remortgaging cases.

We last covered this business in the SCVR in December, when I looked at ULS’s half-year results and took a cautiously optimistic view on this loss-making technology business.

Today’s full-year trading update gives us a chance to see what’s changed since then.

Financial highlights: Today’s update covers the year to 31 March 2022. So the comparative period was quite heavily affected by pandemic restrictions.

Revenue up c.12% to c.£19m (2021: £17m)

Year-end cash balance c.£20m (2021: £24m), no debt

Conveyancing completions rose by 10% to 37,009

Conveyancing instructions rose by 22% to 67,156

These numbers don’t seem…