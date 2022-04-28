Good morning, Paul & Roland here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Sanderson Design (LON:SDG) (I hold) - good results. Very strong balance sheet. Shares look cheap to me. CEO Lisa Montague has sorted out the business very well, with a commonsense turnaround now delivering decent results. Divis have resumed & should increase in future. Lots to like, if you think (as I do) that higher end products like SDG's may not be particularly vulnerable to disposable incomes/inflation.

Roland's Section:

Smoove (LON:SMV) - this conveyancing technology business was formerly known as ULS Technology. Today’s full-year update appears to show slowing momentum. I’m not yet convinced by the growth story here, although a cash-rich balance sheet should remove any near-term financing risk.

Hss Hire (LON:HSS) - this equipment hire group has finally shed its IPO debt burden. Today’s results show a return to 2019 trading levels, paired with a substantial improvement in profitability. I don’t think HSS is out of the woods entirely, but I’m very encouraged by performance last year. I can see some potential value here.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

156p (down 5% at 08:17)

Market cap £110m

Full Year Results

Sanderson Design Group PLC (AIM: SDG), the luxury interior design and furnishings group, announces its audited financial results for the year ended 31 January 2022.

A year of strong trading, cash…