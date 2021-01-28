Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - Trading update for 6m to 31 Dec 2020 - (done)

Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) - CFO leaving, and interim results 26 wks to 29 Nov 2020 - "Accelerating digital sales support delivery of profits ahead of expectations for the Period". At first glance this looks good. The key point is that Joules is more than recouping lost physical sales with online growth. That's very important, and not something I've seen with other similar companies. It mentions higher costs of export to the EU, something we've recently been discussing here. - (done)

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - Trading Update - FY 03/2021 to date - guides ahead of expectations £36-37m adj op pr, vs £34m mkt exps) (to do)

61p (up 4% at 09:05) - mkt cap £36m

Trading Update

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, announces a trading update for the six months to 31 December 2020.

This is niche software, which integrates into…