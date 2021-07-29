Good morning, it's Paul and Jack here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Paul's Section:

Volex (LON:VLX) (I hold) - an encouraging trading update for Q1, "slightly ahead". Some potential headwinds are mentioned, more generic than company-specific. Valuation looks reasonable. Remains a "coffee can" holding for me.

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - I'm feeling a bit smug about this one, which has panned out exactly as predicted here - broker forecasts were way too low (fairly obvious, it has to be said), and divis are resuming. Still good value.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - astonishingly good H1 guidance announced today, with car dealers seemingly enjoying a bonanza, driven by buoyant used car prices. Although this looks a one-off, exceptional effect, but even on a more cautious outlook, this share looks outstandingly cheap. And it's fully backed with freehold property as well. Very attractive value share in my view. Potential for takeovers?

Jack's Section:

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - very strong momentum here and the group remains upbeat about a global opportunity. Valuation remains high but over the longer term this company can continue to grow.

Everyman Media (LON:EMAN) - premium cinema operator is making its way out of lockdown and looks ready to continue taking market share, but the stock is illiquid and pricey.

Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) - trade has…