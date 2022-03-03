Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) - strong progress in H1, but patent infringement allegations hang over the company, so risky until that's resolved.

Essensys (LON:ESYS) - share price has crashed this week, on disappointing growth. This software company is engaged in a risky strategy with high cash burn, but so far growth has disappointed.

Kitwave (LON:KITW) - a low margin distributor, which seems to be trading OK. 4% dividend yield appeals.

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - good news on reduced pension scheme funding requirements. This should boost the share price.

57p - mkt cap £38m

Interim Results

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2021.

I like the figures here, the story is progressing as planned - with rapid organic revenue growth, high margins, and losses reducing. Enough cash in the bank too.

H1 revenues: £5.5m (up 72% on H1 LY)

Gross margin also up from 73% to 81%

Operating loss reduced from £(2.15)m in H1 LY, to £(1.1)m this H1

Cash £5.5m, so no immediate risk of a placing/dilution

Low customer churn of 3.5%, so a key appeal of this share is…