Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) - strong progress in H1, but patent infringement allegations hang over the company, so risky until that's resolved.

Essensys (LON:ESYS) - share price has crashed this week, on disappointing growth. This software company is engaged in a risky strategy with high cash burn, but so far growth has disappointed.

Kitwave (LON:KITW) - a low margin distributor, which seems to be trading OK. 4% dividend yield appeals.

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - good news on reduced pension scheme funding requirements. This should boost the share price.

Unbound (LON:UBG) - results to 31 Jan 2022 are the closing figures for Electra Private Equity, so are of little relevance to the new version of this company. However, the commentary provides a lot of background information on the new strategy for Unbound.

Dotdigital (LON:DOTD) - shares plunge further, on wobbly outlook comments accompanying interim results. Very strong balance sheet. I crunch the numbers, and based on earnings growth now having stalled, it's difficult to justify the current price, let alone any upside.

N Brown (LON:BWNG) - down 20% on a not-too-bad update. Although cost pressures mean it expects profits to dip about 18% in FY 2/2023. After the recent collapse of Studio Retail, I now see this business model an uninvestable. There's also a big legal case, which is not mentioned today.

