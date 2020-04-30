Small Cap Value Report (Thu 30 April 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the placeholder for your morning comments.
Morning Paul,
Don't think you've reported on Harworth (LON:HWG) before, but given your interest (and mine !) in housebuilders and recovery in that sector would be interested in your views on today's RNS. Reads well to me, especially as rental incomes seem to be covering overheads and interest. I have bought two tranches during the current market turbulence, and may double up today as I believe that the North (God's own country) and Midlands will benefit from the impending kick-start of the economy and "levelling up" plans. Also doubled up yesterday on Redrow (LON:RDW) who are a bit more north/midlands focussed as a builder. Am hoping these two complement each other well. Appreciate any thoughts. Cheers.
Pebble Beach have released some positive results this morning.
Headlines
· Key financial metrics all ahead of the previous year
· Gross margin improved to 74% (2018: 73%)
· Adjusted* EBITDA improved materially to £3.8 million (2018: £2.5 million)
· Net cash inflow from operating activities improved to £2.0 million (2018: £1.7 million)
· Extension to the bank credit facility until 30 November 2021, providing a stable capital base
· Net debt reduced from £9.4 million to £8.4 million during the year
My morning smallcap tweet: No no for NANO as it pulls down For Sale sign.
Inland Homes (INL) H1(March) trading. Net debt £150.3m as a result of abortive land disposals (prev RNS). Agreed sale of 113 apartments for a gross value of £22.5m.
Water Intelligence (WATR) Q1 comfortably in-line with expectations.
Appreciate Group (APP) guides FY(March) broadly in line with expectations with rev £118m and adj pretax £11.5m. Has liquidity for at least until March 2021, covering a range of financial scenarios. Outlook - demand in Corporate and Other Consumer areas down 70%. Order book for our Christmas Savings down 10%. Int rate cut means int income hit of £1.5m annualised.
International Personal Finance (IPF) Q1 credit issued contracted by 15%. Group collections in Q1 at 95% of budget; 87% in March and 76% (estimate) in April. £217m of cash and headroom on debt facilities.
BATM Advanced Communications (BVC) repeats its recent covid test announcements. Networking & Cyber division: some customers temporarily postponing certain projects and some activities hampered by lockdown. No FY financial guidance.
FireAngel SafetyTech (FA.) Q1 revenue and gross profit slightly below budget, partly due to covid. Expects most significant effects of covid to be in Q2. The contract signing with a local authority for a large connected rollout is delayed. Withdraws guidance.
SIG (SHI) commenced re-opening selected sites across its Distribution and Roofing businesses. £142m cash at hand.
Getech Group (GTC) expects 2020 to be very challenging but no negative revisions to orderbook so far. Q1 2020 rev, forward sales and profitability all ahead YoY.
Cenkos Securities (CNKS) FY(Dec) rev 48%, pretax £0.1m (£3.2m). 1p final div. Has started the year well.
Live Company Group (LVCG) £250k covid loan. Half of staff now furloughed. Will issue shares to comp for lost pay.
Nanoco Group (NANO) H1. Cost cuts mean cash will last to Q2 2021, subject to new commercial agreements being completed. Ends formal sale process. I'm short.
Reading between the lines, rather surprised that £INL cannot afford build materials and subcontractors without this placing. Cash sounds very tight as per
"The net proceeds of the Capital Raising will be used:"
...
"- where the Directors consider it appropriate, to enable the Company to structure payments to its sub-contractors and supply chain so as to facilitate their return to site and/or the provision of essential materials at the earliest opportunity"
Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)
Interesting they lead their results today with "Since being admitted to trading on AIM in 2006, the Company has returned GBP114.1 million of cash to shareholders, equivalent to 176.3p per share". Compare to their current market cap of £27m ! Hopefully the new CEO will continue like this. I thought his first update opening with governance affairs was a bit of a sidestep. In my experience CEOs who overly focus on internal matters lack commercial vision.
The cash flow statement shows a big drain out from Trade and other Payables. Is this customer deposits? They state surplus capital increased slightly to GBP13.5m. Under Going Concern disclosure they state after modelling... "Company has sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities for the next 12 months". Funny this is at the end, shouldn't it be near the front? Dividend will be paid.
I have been buying at the lows, on a long term view activity will eventually recover and their track record of rewarding patient shareholders will continue.
The results today from Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) look reasonably good to me. There’s lots of detail and finances seem OK. I’d welcome others’ views.
Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) results announcements are extremely formulaic. They always include the "the Company has returned..." phrase, along with the usual "Highlights" table. They tend to be extremely succinct. The one today is a veritable "War and Peace"!
https://www.investegate.co.uk/cenkos-securities/rns/final-results/201803230700046829I/
https://www.investegate.co.uk/cenkos-securities/rns/annual-results-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2018/201903260700119521T/
I presume they have a template, and cut and paste. I like it!
According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has cut its dividend (by 66%!) - the first cut since World War 2.
