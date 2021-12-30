Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for New Year's Eve eve.

I'm not sure if there will be much news today, but as for yesterday, here is a placeholder for reader comments.

Agenda - just the one company reporting today -



Creightons (LON:CRL) - interim results. Tough prior year comparatives, due to the (previously flagged) one-off sales last year from pandemic-related products. Operating profit down about 14%. I flag up a couple of points of concern, re excessive share options, and negative cashflow. Overall, it looks a decent business, and maybe priced about right for now. Worth considering perhaps?



Also,

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - my mystery shopping experience is now concluded, you may be relieved to hear, with all the product consumed. My conclusion is that product quality is too variable, and the target niche looks too small. Shares remain uninvestable, due to it being close to running out of cash. Big dilution (or insolvency) look likely. Hence uninvestable until it's raised more cash.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) mystery shopper - I've finished off all my remaining product from Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) and the last few were OK. So I think it's clear that MEAL has a real problem with variable product quality. Some items are OK quality (e.g. salmon & asaparagus, sweet & sour chicken, fish pie, toffee cake,…