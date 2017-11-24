Small Cap Value Report (Thu 31 May 2018) - CARD, BRY, CFYN, PTCM
Good morning, it's Paul here!
No more Italy comments, I promise! 2 days is enough. I've been stopped out of some of my hedge, at breakeven. As a reader correctly pointed out, it's very difficult to decide how much, and what stop losses (if any) to use on hedges. The ideal hedge is a Put Option, but they're far too expensive, in my experience. Still, I might wait for volatility to reduce, and then buy an index put option, just to protect the downside from a disaster-type scenario.
Having discussed Italy with a very savvy bond investor (who made a killing on the last Euro crisis), he reckons Italy will play out just like last time in 2011 - i.e. posturing by Italian politicians, who are then likely to be battered into submission by the ECB and Euro Group. Voting for populist politicians is a cry for help by the electorate - just as it was with Greece some time ago - but ultimately those politicians are making promises they can't deliver.
Euro-membership is a straight-jacket that countries can't get out of. It will ultimately collapse of course, because it's unworkable, but who knows when? In the meantime, the Southern European countries just have to accept that, if they want sound money, they probably won't get any economic growth. Meanwhile Germany prospers, because they're so good at making stuff that people want, assisted by a highly advantageous exchange rate.
As Varoufakis made clear in his book, you only have leverage with the EU if you're genuinely prepared to exit the Euro - which would be a catastrophic process in all likelihood. To date, countries have toyed with that idea, but always pulled back from the brink.
Mello - Kent - 14 June
I've just been chatting to my long-standing shares friend, David Stredder. David and I met at the AGM of retractable syringes semi-fraud, Medisys. I say semi-fraud, because the company did have a product. They just omitted to tell us that it didn't work! So the £200m market cap in the tech boom subsequently melted away to virtually nothing. I have my Medisys shares certificate (remember them?!) on the loo wall, for 8 shares, to remind me not to be a muppet and buy blue sky, massively over-priced junk shares! Still, one good thing came out of it, in that I met David.
David and I…
My morning smallcap tweet: AIR's bumpy ride for holders continues.
Transense Technologies (LON:TRT), Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA), Shearwater (LON:SWG), Aggregated Micro Power Holdings (LON:AMPH), Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG), Air Partner (LON:AIR)
Transense Technology (TRT) placing at 40p, a 9% disc. It's for "marketing, further research and development and working capital for its Translogik business" ie to carry on.
Gama Aviation (GMAA) wins 3 year extension to Scottish Ambulance Service contract. Worth £50m from 2020.
Shearwater Group (SWG) Xcina Consulting acquisition going well, now trading EBITDA positive and is ahead of the Board's expectations.
Aggregated Micro (AMPH) FY trading: guides rev over £42m ahead of previous guidance. Guides pretax £1.8m.
Cambridge Cognition (COG) wins $0.5m contract with a major pharmaceutical company for the use of its Cognition Kit digital health software in a clinical trial.
Air Partner (AIR) Shares suspended since FY accounts won't be finished until 11 June now. The delay "is in no way related to the Company's current trading, cash flow, banking arrangements or any underlying issue."
Must be a quiet day - (NOT a small cap), BUT... £FRES issued an RNS this morning
"Fresnillo celebrates 10th anniversary of listing on the LSE"
Like sending yourself a birthday card!
In reply to wildshot, post #2
I don't recall seeing a delay in publishing accounts as being a reason for anyone else to suspend shares. Is this normal? Also we already had the red flag with the profit warning leading to the delay already in the results, is this a second red flag?
It's a relatively regular occurrence. The shares can't trade if the reporting date is missed, it's a listing requirement.
As to whether it's a red flag, well it's too late to worry about that. The shares aren't tradeable until the suspension is lifted and that will only happen when the accounts are published. At that point we'll know what the actual damage is.
timarr
Not immediately company specific, but the FCA has issued a statement on intention to bring in controls on various forms of high cost lending including overdrafts, Rent-to-buy purchasing and doorstep lending/collection.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/financial-conduct/rns/fca-publishes-outcome-of-high-cost-credit-review/201805310701407970P/
Shines a light on some pretty poor practices by some market participants (not directly named here) which will bring bad publicity and maybe some sanctions/change in business profitability. Then again, FCA’s bark may prove worse than their bite but likely to trigger some sare price movement for some in the sub-prime lending sector.
Gus.
If it is a very quiet day it might be interesting to look at Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) results from yesterday. It’s only a micro cap, but might be informative to understand what can suddenly go wrong in small companies. There are (relatively) massive exceptional costs for write down of the value of stock and reorganisation.
It’s got me thinking about the vulnerability of companies based on our expectation of next day or the day after delivery and easy price comparison. We have come to expect very fast delivery in many cases. This must be causing companies to hold more stock. If they then find that they cannot shift that stock as sales are slower than anticipated, perhaps because customers are finding through easy price comparison on the internet that they can get the stuff cheaper elsewhere, then a significant write down may have to be made.
Perhaps we need to be scrutinising stock turn more closely when analysing companies.
In reply to timarr, post #5
I agree that suspension for accounts delay is a relatively regular occurance, but isn't this normally due to missing the 6 month deadline (on AIM) ?
In the case of Air Partner they announced publication on 25/5/18 (only 3 working days ago) and now say they can't do it - which I think is unusual.
Anyway, as you say, nothing can be done.
EKF Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) "EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, announces that its subsidiary, Renalytix AI PLC, has signed an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, USA, ("Mount Sinai") (the "Agreement")."
Up 7% on the news
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #8
Hi Phil
There's a 3 month notification requirement in AIM rules (Rule 18), There's a separate rule about end of year published accounts (Rule 19) which has a 6 month requirement. I actually don't know what "notification" means, but if they think they're in breach of AIM rules they have to suspend.
Anyway, as we've noted, it's pretty much irrelevant now. Clearly we're looking at a multi-year restatement, question is whether this really affects anything current, other than confidence in the management ...
timarr
The excellent and recommended daily email from Langton Capital contains this gem today:
"• The MCA’s Bakery and Sandwich Tracker Q1 2018 report shows the number of bakery occasions increased from 1.1 billion to 1.5 billion year-on-year. "
How would I recognise a "bakery occasion"?
In reply to Graham Ford, post #7
In the case of Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) the stock situation will be compounded by the way they have grown through acquisitions.
I expect they have acquired lots of different stock holdings. Bringing it all together under a central inventory control and purchasing system and efficiently postioning themselves to sell online and through traditional retail is all do-able but not simple or easy. Bigger and better companies have struggled with it.
They seem to be falling behind the other consolidator Angling Direct (LON:ANG), but I wouldn't put my money there either.
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #8
Air Partner is not an AIM share, it is listed on the London Stock exchange.
AIR has always had an excellent record to date.
The board appear to be taking all the right measures.
At some point, hopefully June 11th we will find out.
In reply to Michael Tuckman, post #13
Air Partner is not an AIM share, it is listed on the London Stock exchange
Oh yeah. Well under LSE rules they have 4 months to publish their results, a deadline which is up today, so suspension is required.
AIR has always had an excellent record to date.
A record which, by their own admission, has been at least partly fiction for the last 6 years ... hopefully, we'll know what the real status is, in a couple of weeks.
timarr
In reply to gus 1065, post #6
Thanks for bringing to my attention the link to the FCA's High Cost credit review today. This covers NOT payday loans (deemed a specific short term high cost category) but other forms of high cost credit like Bank Overdraft fees, Rent to Buy, Store Credit and Home Collection Credit ie doorstep loans.
In a cynical world, I think this is an example of GOOD government intervention. The changes proposed will make it less easy for companies to rip off vulnerable, ignorant or just careless(!) consumers with hidden charges or very poor value products whilst still leaving consumers options. The main targets to me seemed to be banks (overdrafts) , rent to own and instore store credit.
In share terms, to avoid either PPI like issues and / or losses from sub prime customers in non-core small financial arms, many suppliers of credit will now simply exclude non-standard consumers or stop offering these products. Compliance costs and reputation risk will be higher than potential returns. These consumers in turn will have to i) not borrow to spend ii) borrow elsewhere from legitimate sector specialists or iii) (and less positively!!) borrow from completely unregulated sharks.
Personally, I think ii) will benefit most. Cumulative regulatory changes are creating a highly profitable, highly regulated but very protected opportunity in the sub prime credit space - now re-branded "non-standard" for a small number of well run, specialist and 'ethical' companies (at least in FCA terms).
So whilst this takes money out from credit companies today (bad for shares), it will also create some company beneficiaries in the long term term (good for SOME shares) . Importantly, it politically de-risks the chance of wholesale changes under say a Corbyn govt since the most egregious practices will have already been stopped.
Disclosure: my biggest conviction hold is now Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) (SR20 - Q14, V71, M9) which I think is woefully misunderstood, being new, rapidly growing organically but from historic acquisitions; now affected by new accountancy regulations IFRS( and currently loss making as it scales up. However, it does have ambition, scale and a focus on being a leader in this space, with an experienced Mgt team....and already pays a decent dividend
It dropped today on this report but I hold for the medium to long term so I will buy more.
Winners from this will the the
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #15
Without wanting to get into a political discussion, personally I think the attack on rent to own as predatory lending is unfair.
As I understand, in these instances, the borrower can return the asset and therefore no longer be in scope (although perhaps charges are excessive).
Would suggest pawn brokers again give the borrower the option to repay in return for security.
given that banks charge penalties for early repayment of mortgage, which can be substantial, I am not sure why an alternate lender cannot have early repayment charges.
Provident just issued a bond at 7% over 5 years - pretty expensive these days considering Argentina issued at 8% for 100 years.
With respect to the sector, I have been keeping a cursory eye (still scarred from Provident Financial (LON:PFG) ) I would be interested in your thoughts as to why you prefer Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) - personally I think Morses and S&U are better options.
Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) has too much debt for my taste in a sector that tends to have high defaults and looking at PFG's latest debt issue, the cost of financing in the sector is on the rise.
In reply to sharmvr, post #16
I like Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) for their core, very unfashionable Everyday Loans branch network rollout. This is delivering good results in terms of rapid growth at high risk adjusted margins and they are the gorrilla in the sector - x 5 bigger than the next with ever increasing barriers to entry.
(See Hardman's paid for research summary (http://www.hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/non-standard-finance/14.05.18-nsf-strongly-beating-heart.pdf) Note: Hardman do both NSF and MCL summaries)
Whilst AI, skype interviews and behaviour modelling etc are perhaps all weakening the technical need for face to face from the lender side, I think that the (non-standard) consumer's desire to talk to a lender is underestimated. This will make this a very profitable last man standing in personal banking. This also gives a platform to grow guarantor loans even faster. The Home Credit division will also generate increasing cash (tghanks PFG! )and will lead consolidation the 400+ home credit lenders, together with PFG and Morses ad regulatory pressures bite in the declining segment.
The cash all this can generate in the next 3-5 years will also let it buy some the unprofitable digital players when deals come up - basically NSF will be a classy corporate act in a grubby area.
I think Morses Club (LON:MCL) will also do OK but they are currently very focused on Home Credit which is I think doomed to slow decline. They are experimenting with digital products but are very conservative. I think someone else will eat their lunch - or them ! They would be a great deal for NSF in 2-3 years to create a duopoly with PFG. Net, NSF are riskier but the upside could very good.
TR Property Investment Trust TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) issued its Annual Report today. It includes a very thorough appraisal of property conditions in UK and Europe. The section on retail is particularly cogent and the whole is well worth reading as general background. When I looked at Investegate the RNS was too wide for the page so it was difficult to read. If that is still the case I suggest that those interested look elsewhere. I found a readable copy on the LSE website.
MH
In reply to Michael Tuckman, post #13
"The board appear to be taking all the right measures."
This board does not partake of its own cooking.
The Chairman owns 5,000 shares, one non-executve director 2,327 the other two non-execs none at all. The chief executive, Mark Briffa owns 97,511; his last transaction was to sell 179,935 shares in October 2017.
The structure of the Board is in my experience defective. Mark Briffa is the only executive director on the Board who knows what is going on in the business on a day to day basis - the non-execs have to believe what he feeds them; not a healthy situation.
Bonitabeach
No position.
Hi Paul,
Yes, I do remember Medisys, and few other “semi-frauds” too. I was also following you and David on TMF and didn’t invest in Lo-Q - thereafter, it always seemed I had missed the boat. Oh well, we live and learn!
One small point, David mentioned on Twitter that Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) would also be at Mello South - a relatively new holding for both of us I believe. Perhaps they are no longer able to attend?
Cheers
Simon
I hold Card Factory (LON:CARD), and its been through a bit of share price roller-coaster with regards to minimum pay and dollar pressures, but has been making efficiency adjustments for that, and seems to be hoping to negate those later this year.
Hard to argue with the dividend levels. I have these inside my ISA on a reinvestment basis, so I am hoping that with the dividend reinvestment policy I have effectively a slow averaging approach, which will help ride out some of the troughs, whilst increasing the base for future dividends, assuming all things stay equal.
I am taking the Einstein view that nothing is so powerful as the power of compounding. Mind you he was used to thinking in terms of aeons!
Hi Paul,
Have you considered any gold miners as a hedge instead of gold which give additional leverage should the gold price go up?
AAZ is the one I hold which I believe is set to do well whether the price of gold goes up much or not. It has great management, a very low cost base, is about to become net cash positive and a dividend is mooted for later in the year.
Lots more positives and may be worth a look if you can bring yourself to look at a miner :)