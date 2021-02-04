Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - TBC

Agenda -

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) - bid approach by Creightons (LON:CRL)

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) - trading update - still has plenty of cash, and losses reduced.



Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - convertible loan notes dealt with - mostly converting into new equity.



Venture Life (LON:VLG) - Trading Update (from Monday this week)



Holiday bookings



I’m definitely getting old, because each passing week seems to fly by in a blur. Maybe it’s because every day is virtually identical at the moment? Get up, analyse shares, have a nap after lunch. Get up again, watch TV, listen to audiobooks/podcasts, go for a walk if it’s not tipping it down, analyse some more shares, go to bed. That’s it at the moment. At least I’m not having to home-school unruly/bored children, whilst trying to work from home, so I count my blessings in that way.

Something had to give, so I booked myself flights to spend 5 weeks in Malta in Sept/Oct, The cost was below £200, and it gives me something to look forward to. I’ll take the laptop and carry on writing the SCVRs here as before.

I wonder if other people are having similar thoughts? If any of you spot forward bookings information from travel companies, do post a comment here, as I’d be interested to find out if other people are booking up overseas trips like me, or are reluctant to do so due to the uncertainty, like some of my family for example. Opinions seem to be mixed.

