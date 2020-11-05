Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

US Election - Markets generally have been quite settled, considering it's been election time in the USA. We're not sure yet, but it looks as if Joe Biden is highly likely to be the new President. Then of course how Congress looks will determine what he can actually do. I studied US politics as part of my degree, but have forgotten most of it! For our purposes here, all that matters is what impact it has on the markets, and so far anyway, markets seem happy - US and UK indices having now recovered the late-Oct pre-election dip. That stands to reason, as some traders might have moved into cash, and are now returning to the market once the election result looks (almost) settled.

QE - I saw on the news this morning that the Bank of England's magic money tree has created another £150bn in order to buy up more Gilts. As before, one arm of Government buying up the debt being issued by another. What a clever wheeze! It's working because all the major currencies are doing the same thing, so there's nothing for sterling to devalue against.

This takes the total purchases of Gilts (UK Govt bonds) by the BoE to £875bn. Ian King said on Sky that this is about a quarter of all UK Govt debt. But it looks more like c.45% of all debt, since the figure I've seen is that total issuance of Gilts is around £2 trillion. So I'm not sure what denominator he was using instead of £2 trn?

Where is all this money ending up? From what I'm seeing in the small caps world, the answer seems to at least partly be that it's being hoarded by companies on their balance sheets.

Here's the latest chart from the Bank of England for QE below. All of this is perplexing - conventional economics says that money printing triggers inflation, and ultimately hyper-inflation. That's not happened this time. How it all ends up, nobody knows. But at least in the short term, we don't seem to have anything to worry about regarding inflation or the size of the national debt. Plus of course the debt is being issued at negligible interest rate cost, with interest rates pegged artificially low at just 0.1%. Crazy times, but it's actually working fine, for…