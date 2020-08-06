​Good morning, it's Paul here with Thursday's SCVR.

Share price: 98p (up 4% today, at 08:57)

No. shares: 108.1m

Market cap: £105.9m

Annual Results

Annual Results for the 53-week period ending 31 May 2020



Established in Britain by Tom Joule three decades ago, Joules is a premium lifestyle brand with an authentic heritage... a true multi-channel lifestyle brand; its products are available through its e-commerce websites, retail stores, at rural shows and events and wholesale channels both in the UK and internationally....



Joules carefully designs and sells clothing, footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The business also sells ever-growing collections of homeware, eyewear and lifestyle product ranges through both its licensing partnerships and 'Friends of Joules', the brand's online marketplace that brings together hundreds of creative businesses to give customers everything they could ever need for a contemporary country lifestyle.

Background - This is an interesting share to me (no current position) because it sells about half of its product online. Next (LON:NXT) showed us how this is the way to go. Next is a rare success story in retailing, because it migrated so much business online (more than half).

Joules messed up its website distribution, warning on profits (significantly below mkt exps) which I reported on here, on 10 Jan 2020, hitting the share price 21% down to 179p.

Then covid hit of course. It announced a £15m placing, at 80p per share, and £15m extension to bank facilities, which I covered here on 3 April 2020.

The stores had to close, but online trading was described as better than revised expectations. Regular updates have been provided throughout the crisis. All stores closed…