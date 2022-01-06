Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Today's report is now finished.

Fed tapering - the US indices (esp. tech & small caps) took a knock yesterday, due to minutes from the last Fed meeting, which indicate the Fed is set to start reducing QE more aggressively than some previously thought. Stimulus from central banks has certainly been a big boost for equity and bond markets, by artificially suppressing interest rates. So if that stops, then it's likely to be bearish, especially for highly valued, more speculative shares. Bond yields (on Govt debt) look ludicrously low to me, but it's a rigged market, so why anyone would voluntarily hold bonds that yield far below inflation, is a mystery to me. That said, all of this is already known, so nothing new. Bitcoin also took another sharp fall, so it looks as if speculative assets could be coming under pressure. Maybe punters might rotate into value? Who knows. Anyway, we're heading for a down day, with FTSE 100 futures set to open c.100 points down.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) a reassuring, in line with expectations update for the peak Q3 period (Oct-Dec 2021). Not cheap for a business that's still (slightly) loss-making, but it's the stellar organic growth (at high gross margins) that makes this share interesting.

M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) - announces it's now in takeover talks with Vin Murria (a recent major shareholder & Director).

Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) - FY 12/2021 has ended at the top end of market expectations (not specified). Thankfully the vagueness of the trading update is made up for by Liberum's…