De La Rue (LON:DLAR) (I hold) - I have a good dig into this bank note & authentication group. Trading update for FY 3/2022 is in line with (lowered in Jan 2022) expectations. The pension scheme is a reduced, but still large drain on cashflow. Facilities are being upgraded, so heavy capex too. It's not the easiest share to analyse, but I think there's possibly good long-term risk:reward here.

Anexo (LON:ANX) - an in line update from this credit hire, and legal services group. PER is low, but that's usual for this sector, which can be quite high risk, due to regulatory changes, and danger of bad debts building up on the balance sheet. Today's update does sound positive though, with all parts of the business seemingly doing well. Why are the divis so small?

Attraqt (LON:ATQT) - 2021 results show continued losses, and cash is getting low. Outlook seems more positive though, with a strong Q1 2022 for new orders. This looks an interesting SaaS business, with potential, but it needs to scale up faster. In the meantime, £60m market cap looks too high. It's going on my watchlist.

Adept Technology (LON:ADT) - a broadly in line trading update. Positive-sounding commentary, but for me the weak, overly-indebted balance sheet rules it out.

Jack's section:

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) - strong trading continues in Q1, with group net fee income up 30% and growth across geographic regions and all forms of recruitment. Headcount has increased by 9% since the end of FY21. Wider market conditions might change at some point, but this continues to be one of the better picks in this space and the valuation remains fairly undemanding.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) - remains an interesting prospect with growth opportunities in its existing UK market and a post-period acquisition opening up the US. This is transport software with potentially long sales cycles, but if Tracsis can keep building momentum and winning contracts (as it is doing) then that same market inertia could prove to be a barrier to entry.

