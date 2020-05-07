Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday. In a rare turn of events, I'm up early today & feeling quite perky, so today's report should be earlier than usual & there's stuff left over from yesterday to catch up on too.

Please see the article header for the list of company updates which have caught my eye today.

Estimated timings - most of the article will definitely be up by 1pm today. But I'll probably continue adding sections after that, in order to catch up from yesterday.

Share price: 435p (pre-open, likely to go up)

No. shares: 9.38m

Market cap: £40.8m

(I have a long position in this share)

Trading update

Best of the Best PLC, (LSE: BOTB) the online organiser of weekly competitions to win cars and other lifestyle prizes, is pleased to provide the following trading update for the 12 months ended 30 April 2020 (the "Period").

Once again, BOTB has out-performed against forecast. This is becoming a pleasing habit!

The Company's financial performance throughout the Period, and particularly the second half, continued to be strong.

As a result, the Board now expects to report full year revenue and profit ahead of current market expectations.

Note this comes on top of repeated increases in forecasts previously;

.

Another point to consider, is that these big increases in profitability have been achieved despite the headwind of adverse changes in taxation (remote gaming duty, and VAT).

Forecast - house broker FinnCap is excellent in getting its research out to investors, via both Research Tree, and its own research portal. A brief update today shows a big increase in forecast for FY 04/2020 - EPS is up to 33.2p now, up nearly 91% on last year!

Forecast PBT has gone up 27% on the previous forecast, to £3.8m.

My opinion - this share should fly today, it's way too cheap, in my opinion. It's rated at only 13.1 times newly raised FY 04/2020 forecast. The share price should be double the current level, in my view, since a PER of 26 would be perfectly reasonable for a share that's growing earnings so strongly.

I just emailed the CEO to congratulate him with a simple message, "You guys are on fire!"

This company should be benefiting from more people staying…