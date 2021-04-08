Small Cap Value Report (Thu 8 April 2021) - COG, ASC, ALT, MOTR, PMI, EQLS, WINK
Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.
Timing - we're rattling through things this morning, so should be done by official finish time of 1pm. Today's report is now finished.
Agenda -
Paul's section -
Early snapshots - quick fire comments on stand out news items between 7-8am. Readers seem to like this innovation, so we'll keep doing it. Paul gives a quick view on:
- Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - another contract win. Looks a very good, and reasonably-priced turnaround share.
- Asos (LON:ASC) - Not a small cap but .... strong interim results, could be worth a look.
- Altitude (LON:ALT) (I hold) - in line trading update. Seems to have enough cash to keep going. Recovery potential? I'm not sure on this one, it could go either way.
Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - review of FY 03/2021 trading update. Interesting business model. Uncertain outlook. No guidance, so I can't form a view overall.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) - Interim results are in line with the last trading update. A good quality group, I think.
Jack's section -
- Premier Miton (LON:PMI) - UK equity fund inflows but multi-asset outflows worth monitoring
- Equals (LON:EQLS) - cash break even and improving momentum into 2021 for this turnaround fintech company
- M Winkworth (LON:WINK) - resilient results from this high quality but illiquid real estate franchisor micro cap
.
Paul's Section
Early snapshots -
Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG)
(I hold) - another contract win, £0.5m, mostly for delivery in 2021 - with a new client, which has a pipeline of new drugs (implying there could be more contract wins in future). Gross margin last year was 80%, so each new contract layers on useful extra gross profit, onto a largely fixed cost base - that's the perfect business model to me, and very much what I look for.
Given the large growth in order book previously reported, I think a recent flurry of new contract wins (e.g. £1.3m announced 9 days ago) makes it increasingly likely that forecasts could be raised again - current forecasts look too low to me. I covered all the main points here on 23 March 2021, when it issued much improved 2020 results.
My opinion - COG is clearly…
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here