Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - TBC

Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

This podcast with Andy Haldane of the Bank of England is excellent - particularly focusing on the outlook for inflation, economic recovery, and bitcoin. It's really helped me clarify my macro thinking (which is always guesswork mainly), but is a necessary framework for investing. I only flag things here if they're good.

Mpac (LON:MPAC) - in line trading update today. This looks a good company, on a reasonable valuation. Need to check the situation with the large pension scheme though.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) - from yesterday. A notably strong Q2 (Apr-Jun 2021). Note this is now a mainly overseas business. Broker forecasts look far too low still. Recent strong rises in share price look fully justified to me.

Renold (LON:RNO) (I hold) - breaking news. Delayed accounts due out next Friday, 16 July. Confirms results, and current trading are in line. A big sigh of relief for shareholders here.

In terms of company news, I have Avingtrans on my to do list next, but will read the reader comments first, to see if you've spotted anything interesting that I've missed.

Jack's Section:

Air Partner (LON:AIR) - positive momentum continues at this air charter services company and the shares are up. Prudent broker forecasts and strong current trading suggests scope for upgrades, assuming trends continue. Air Partner has benefitted from lockdowns in certain departments though,…