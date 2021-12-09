Good morning! Paul & Jack here with the SCVR. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Cloudcall (LON:CALL) (I hold) - we're put out of our misery with a 81.5p cash recommended takeover bid, a 76% premium. What a relief!

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - £1m contract win is helpful.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - another profit upgrade! This is getting ridiculous!

Made.com (LON:MADE) - a profit warning, due to supply chain delays causing c.10% (£40m) of revenues to slip from FY 12/2021 into FY 12/2022. Does that really matter? I don't think so. The reason given is credible, as we know supply chain is problematic for everyone in the sector, and should sort itself out in time. A very interesting company, but personally I find the valuation too much of a leap of faith, as it's not yet reached profitability.

Victorian Plumbing (LON:VIC) - results for FY 9/2021 are excellent, but the sting in the tail comes with a negative outlook statement. Growth has stalled, and gross margins are falling hard, which I reckon could see profits fall 30-40%. That said, it looks good value now, at 99p. Tempting.

Jack's Section:

Dwf (LON:DWF) - legal and business services provider. Trading looks good, self-help initiatives have reduced the cost base and enhanced profitability, and the valuation appears modest. All in all, it looks interesting, although the financial health is borderline.

Porvair (LON:PRV) - looks like a sensible business in long term growth markets. The valuation is hard to justify right now, although the StockRank has recently improved (thanks to upgraded Quality and Momentum scores). For me, it’s one to watch in case the market ever presents a more attractive entry point.

S&u (LON:SUS) - I hold - confident update from family-run car and property lender. The valuation is reasonable, and the recent sell off does not tally with the group’s commentary. Long-term focused with a good dividend track record, and the stock is forecast to yield around 4.9%, so quite happy to hold.

