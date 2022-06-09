Good morning! Paul & Jack here.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Sopheon (LON:SPE) - decent results but low current and forecast earnings are weighing on the share price. This results from an ongoing shift to recurring revenues, well flagged by management but still requiring a degree of faith and patience from investors. There are signs of quality here, and other valuation metrics (beside forecast PE) look more attractive, so there’s enough to warrant a closer look. But, depending on how the market chooses to value the shares, there is also scope for a further derating. I think it’s finely balanced.

Xpediator (LON:XPD) - seems to be managing the impact of the Ukraine conflict, which is more of a risk here due to the markets it operates in. Inflation is also a concern though and, while there’s potential for a rerating if things go well, business is low margin, there are risks, and the share price is illiquid.

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - audited FY21 results out. Revenue up 44% so the growth continues and the share price has moderated, meaning the shares trade on a more attractive forecast PER than they have done in the past. Still expensive though, and I wonder if in the current market there are more attractive opportunities out there.

Jack's section



Share price: 579p (+3.79%)

