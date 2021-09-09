Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.



Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB) - a quick review of interim results from this micro cap. Performance & outlook look quite good, although dilution risk remains, due to excessive debt. It's making progress though, so could be worth a closer look possibly?

11.25p (up 9% at 11:05) - mkt cap £14.0m

A friend has goaded me into looking at this (!), but I’ll keep it brief due to the tiny market cap.

Half-year Report

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (the "Group", "Company" or "Pebble"), a leading global software business specialising in playout automation and content management solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets, is pleased to announce its unaudited half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

H1 revenues are very modest still, but a good chunk is recurring -

Revenue up 9% to £4.9m (H1 20: £4.5m), recurring revenue up 10% to £2.05m (H1 20: £1.86m).

Profit before tax is the most meaningful profit measure to me, out of several other options, and is good, at £1.0m in H1 - a high profit margin of about 20%

Balance sheet - is still very weak. NAV is negative at £(2.46)m.

Deducting £5.3m intangibles, makes NTAV negative £(7.76)m, which is bad for the small size of the company.

The problem is debt - it…