Good morning! It's Jack & Roland here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Sosandar (LON:SOS) - a quick catch up of results earlier in the week. Trading ahead of expectations and navigating current supply chain pressures well. There's a lot of growth priced into the valuation, but there's a big prize at the end of the road as the company approaches a profitability inflection point.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - trading ahead of expectations, although the property sales market is expected to normalise next year. Long term growth prospects remain intact and the group pays a useful dividend, backed up by resilient lettings income. A good buy and hold candidate with a proven, steady, and relatively low risk growth strategy.

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) - a period of change here, with the disposal of UK and EU operations followed by the sale of most of its stake in Quickline. Cash returned to shareholders and used to pay down debt. Australasia doing well, Nordic restructuring coming to an end. I’d like to see signs of profitability beyond the adjusted EBITDA level.

Roland's section:

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - a strong set of figures showing a return to 2019 performance at this software business, whose results were hit by lockdowns last year. I like the technology and can see plenty of scope for growth. But I’m concerned by a lack of consistency and long-running losses in the Yotta division.

Uls Technology (LON:ULS) - this conveyancing technology firm appears to be making progress and has plenty of cash to support its growth rollout. However, the business remains loss-making. Success will depend on the quality of the group’s offering and the competitive landscape. Still quite speculative at this stage, in my view, although potentially quite reasonably priced.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news…