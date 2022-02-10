Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. It looks like another quiet one after the January rush - here are some companies we've spotted so far, let us know if you've seen anything else out there worth covering.

Kin And Carta (LON:KCT) - H1 net revenue of c£85m and adjusted operating margin of around 7%. A notable year-on-year improvement, and FY22 organic revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 35%-40%. There are signs of progress but that is reflected in the share price at these levels even after the recent fall, in my opinion.

S&u (LON:SUS) - I hold - positive update, with FY profit before tax to exceed current consensus expectations. The group is now back to pre-pandemic levels, with excellent collection rates in motor financing and strong momentum in property bridging. A well-run company on a modest valuation and a positive outlook.

Solid State (LON:SOLI) - another strong update and further broker upgrades. The performance here has been impressive, and that is reflected in the share price. Supply chain issues have so far been well managed. All in all a good company, although the expanding PER means it stays on the watchlist for now.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

