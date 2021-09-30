Good morning, it's Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Paul’s in transit this morning and has his hands full with airport admin so hopefully he gets back here without any complications!

Edit - Paul's got an hour to spare at the airport so currently has the laptop out and Superdry in his sights.

Agenda:

Jack's section

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) - attended the company's presentation yesterday evening. A complex and in-demand company with multiple lines of business and some promising growth opportunities. It's a high relative valuation and the group has received a lot of business around Covid testing, so it needs to be able to justify that valuation should Covid business subside.

Circassia (LON:CIR) - full year EBITDA to be materially ahead of expectations, although the market cap of £167m is still pricing in a lot of future growth. Still there's a clear story and catalyst revolving around its market-leading asthma testing products and patents, and new management has done a good job of dealing with legacy issues.

Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) - return to profits and dividends after recovering from a horrible 2019. It's got good revenue visibility, a strong order book, and a balance sheet stacked with cash (but also a lot of creditors). It could do well - the outlook certainly sounds supportive - but the thin margins will always be a concern.

Paul's section:

Superdry (LON:SDRY) - Shares are up today, but the company is still loss-making and faces cost headwinds. I remain sceptical of the turnaround.

