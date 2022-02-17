Good morning, it's Jack & Roland here with Thursday's SCVR.

Agenda

Jack's section:

Checkit (LON:CKT) - group revenue down, but annual recurring revenue is up by 43%. This transition will continue to weigh on results as the non-recurring side declines, but it could result in a fundamentally more valuable enterprise. It remains loss-making though, and forecast revenue growth appears modest, so I’m neutral for now.

Unbound (LON:UBG) - a positive update for Unbound given the valuation. The recent changes (this was Electra Private Equity) appear to have caused some shareholder churn which has driven the share price down. Trading is good, moving in the right direction, but FY profit before tax is a negligible c£0.2m. If management can execute on their medium term targets, then the stock looks cheap, although I’m waiting for more detail in the prelims.

Roland's section:

Batm Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) - this Israeli medical device and tech company has upgraded its 2021 guidance for the second time in six months. The commentary seems positive to me, but I’m struggling to get a clear picture about the outlook for 2022. More research may be needed to understand whether BATM will be able to hold onto its pandemic gains.

Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC) - medical equipment supplier Inspiration has upgraded its guidance for the year ended 31 January. I have a positive impression of this founder-led business. Although current broker forecasts suggest a cautious outlook for the next 18 months, my view is that this stock could reward patient investors.

