Mpac (LON:MPAC) - strong FY results with a positive order book performance boding well for future. The group is targeting both organic and acquisitive growth, it is executing well against its strategy, and there is plenty of room to grow market share. Worth a look.

Frontier Ip (LON:FIPP) - Frontier invests in spin outs with intellectual property, which it then helps to commercialise. Its prospects are tied to the quality of the investments it makes, but it’s a potentially interesting way to gain exposure to early-stage companies. Trading at around NAV, so scope for multiple expansion if the portfolio businesses develop.

Share price: 509p (+8.99%)

Shares in issue: 19,894,138

Market cap: £101.3m

Full year results for the year to 31 December 2021

Mpac is a high-speed packaging and automation solutions provider. Previously more of a turnaround situation, the company is now firmly back on track with good operating momentum and further growth on the agenda.

Strong performance in FY21 with results exceeding market expectations and FY22 has started on track