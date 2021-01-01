Good morning, it's Jack & Roland here with the SCVR for Thursday. Paul's currently at the airport, heading for some sun.



Jack's section:



Mpac (LON:MPAC) - robust half year statement, with acquisitions going well and trading recovering. Full year expectations are upgraded by the company and Equity Development has nudged up its forecasts. There's a fairly significant pension scheme here, and the valuation looks reasonably full, but momentum is good and the outlook suggests this is warranted.

Inspired (LON:INSE) - Improving figures from a company focusing on ESG solutions in the Energy sector. The opportunity could be big here, but the current market cap already suggests a degree of growth is priced in.

Roland’s section

Gym (LON:GYM) - this gym operator says demand has been strong since reopening, but it’s rebuilding from a lower membership base than one year ago. Is the valuation ahead of events?

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - a solid half-year has seen sales (and underlying profits) return to 2019 levels. Not the bargain it was, but still a good business at a fair price, I suspect.

Mpac (LON:MPAC)

Share price: 626.7p (+4.45%)

Shares in issue: 20,171,540

Market cap: £126.4m

MPAC is a specialist provider of automated packaging systems, an area very much in demand for operators looking to drive efficiencies. These products allow manufacturers across the food & beverage, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals sectors to meet regulatory…