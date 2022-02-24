Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with you for Thursday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Macfarlane (LON:MACF) - I hold - strong growth ahead of market expectations, external pressures well-managed, and the valuation remains modest on an adjusted EPS basis. Macfarlane has grown profitably for a long time now, and the business is quite resilient. These good results will likely be lost amid the noise this morning, but all the more reason to put it on the watchlist in my opinion.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Share price: 123.23p (-1.02%)

Shares in issue: 157,812,000

Market cap: £194.5m

(I hold)

Final results for the year to 31 December 2021

Highlights from continuing operations:

Revenue +26% to £264.5m,

Operating profit +47% to £20.1m,

Profit before tax +50% to £18.7m,

Including discontinued operations, diluted earnings per share is up 23.1% to 7.98p,

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations +40.4% to 8.62p,

Net cash inflow of £23.8m (2020: £23.3m),

Continued improvement in pension scheme, from deficit of £1.5m to a surplus of £8.3m,

Full year dividend +25% to 3.2p.

These are good results regardless of how the shares fare today, so for those that are not running for the hills this morning, Macfarlane is one to watch on any fall in share price. Management strikes me as highly competent here, very experienced, and they’ve been managing external pressures (both Covid and post-Covid) well so far.

Packaging Distribution achieved strong growth in sales…