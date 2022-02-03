Good morning! It's Jack here. After a manic January, Paul is having a well deserved rest this morning so I'm putting up the placeholder. It looks like news flow might be quietening down a bit, ahead of full year reports in March.

The first port of call will likely be Scs (LON:SCS) - if anything else catches your eye then just leave a comment explaining why it might be worth a closer look.

Scs (LON:SCS) - I hold - a relatively solid update given the recent share price slide, although it’s light on detail and slightly frustrating in that regard. The order book has grown from £132m in November to £148m as of the end of January, but this is driven by ongoing demand and extended lead times. The key challenge over the next year is converting that order book into sales. There’s the net cash position to consider, as well as a nearly 6% forecast dividend yield, so the valuation remains attractive - although to be fair, the stock has always looked cheap so some kind of catalyst is needed.

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) - tiny micro cap, following dramatic slide in share price over multiple years. More of interest as a cautionary tale on low StockRank ‘jam tomorrow’ companies. Actual still needs to confirm that people are interested in the services it is now focusing on, and the longer than expected sales cycle casts some doubt.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) - full year revenue to be not less than £101m, significantly up on FY21’s £84m. Conditions are buoyant right now due to global supply chain disruption, but there is a longer term growth strategy in place. £CKS has nearly 10x the market cap on three times as much annual revenue, so if Braemar can execute then there’s potential for both earnings growth and a rerating.

Hyve (LON:HYVE) - most events have run to schedule over the past four months, but there is still scope for further disruption. The balance sheet still looks precarious and a lot of money has been spent on acquisitions over the years, with not a lot to show for it right now. Trade could come roaring back at some point but I’m happy to sit on the sidelines here.

Explanatory notes -

