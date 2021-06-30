Good morning, it's Jack here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda -

Numis (LON:NUM) - H2 revenue up year-on-year (beating exceptional Covid comparative) but down slightly on the first half after a summer pause in corporate activity. Full year revenue of c£215m is expected to lead to 'significantly higher' profits this year, but are we approaching peak earnings?

Hss Hire (LON:HSS) - good trading results for this tools and equipment hire company, but, while the finances have improved, this has come at the cost of heavy shareholder dilution. The fact that it could have floated in such a condition makes me wary, but it is possible that improving market conditions will help fuel the ongoing turnaround.

Nwf (LON:NWF) - a quick AGM statement from a very steady and sensible dividend-payer. It's not the highest growth option out there, but it could play a useful role for investors more concerned about long term income. The valuation is undemanding.

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - c30% fall in share price today with FY21 revenue and profit forecasts reduced due to supply chain issues. Marketing spend is getting slashed, which will weigh on revenue growth in the short term.

Share price: 366p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 114,367,448

Market cap: £418.6m

