Morning, it's Jack here starting off Thursday's SCVR. Do leave a comment if anything catches your eye.

So yesterday was The Budget: the furlough scheme has been extended until September; fuel has been frozen again and the stamp duty holiday has also been extended. Meanwhile, corporation tax will increase from 19% to 25% from April 2023 for companies earning more than £250,000 a year.

Pension tax relief, annual and lifetime allowances, IHT rates and CGT remain unchanged for private investors. Mortgage guarantees up to 95% looks like it could inflate house prices even further (and the ratio of house prices to average earnings is already stretched).

There’s also much-needed help for the hospitality and arts sectors.

Longer term, there’s no getting away from the debt that COVID has created. We’ll need to address that with tax rises, spending cuts and borrowing at some point but politicians and central banks are adept at kicking the can down the road. Rising rates would be a real concern.

In the short term though, things are looking up. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts a ‘swifter and more sustained recovery’ than what was expected last November and is penciling in economic growth of 4% in 2021 and 7.3% in 2022.

Another interesting tidbit: the government is looking to modernise listing rules to allow dual class share structures and reduce free float requirements. If accepted, these changes might encourage more firms to list in London. It already feels like we’re seeing quite a few IPOs at the moment, so maybe that will become more of a trend?

Share price: 277p (+3.75%)

Shares in issue: 68,624,309

Market cap: £190.1m

K3 Capital (LON:K3C) is a professional services firm providing advisory services to SMEs. The company was incorporated in 2007, is headquartered in Bolton, and employs around 450 staff across 18 UK offices (with another three overseas).

It tends to advise on M&A, tax, and financial recovery matters across a collection of subsidiaries including KBS Corporate, Quantuma, Knightsbridge, and Randd.

The group floated in 2017 with the intention of diversifying revenue streams by acquiring complementary professional services businesses.

Two target segments were promptly identified: specialist tax reclaim and business restructuring / insolvency. One £30.5m fundraise later and the group acquired both Randd (a research and development tax reclaim specialist), and Quantuma (a…