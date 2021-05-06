Good morning, it's Paul and Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Paul:

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) - a very good update, with forecasts for FY 12/2021 raised 16% by Finncap. Looks cheap, for a high quality company.

Next (LON:NXT) - Q1 update. No section below, this is just to flag up that I've created a separate article here for Next's Q1 update, as we're trying to keep the SCVR focused just on small caps.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) - FY 04/2021 trading update, which cherry-picks positives, and doesn't tell us anything at all about profitability (or losses, rather). I'm impressed with online growth, and wholesale has done better than I expected. So a mixed bag overall.

Joules (LON:JOUL) - an intriguing announcement, saying that borrowing facilities with Barclays have been extended in time, and have been linked to ESG targets, which if met would trigger a lower interest rate. It's new to me, so thought I'd have a ponder.

Virgin Wines Uk (LON:VINO) - a positive update from this recently-floated direct-to-consumer wine merchant. A nice business, and I like management. But how much of the growth is from lockdowns & is it sustainable? I don't know.

Jack:

Gateley Holdings (LON:GTLY) - great update, trading materially ahead of consensus expectations with a clear strategy for growth going forward and a resumption of dividend payments.

Reach (LON:RCH) - digital transformation progresses and operating profit for the year now expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations

Bilby (LON:BILB) - net debt is coming down and improving financial health frees Bilby up to pursue growth opportunities, although operational costs increased due to lockdowns.

Paul's Section

(I hold)

422p - mkt cap £237m

Trading Update

Strength in US market driving healthy trading ahead of previous guidance

