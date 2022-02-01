Good morning, Paul & Jack here again, to review today's trading updates & results statements. Plus a couple of stragglers left over from yesterday, which I prepared last night.

If you're a new subscriber to Stockopedia, then firstly welcome! Secondly, could I ask you to read the brief "explanatory notes" below, as this explains a lot of the things that we're asked questions about by newcomers.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) - interesting comments from this company about potential difficulty raising fresh equity. This looks likely to become an issue for other companies which need to raise money, so beware.

Venture Life (LON:VLG) - what drove yesterday's 35% share price recovery, and was it justified? The short answer, is no! Its trading update looked superficially very good, but was actually only in line with lowered expectations, and growth seems to have come from an acquisition.

React (LON:REAT) - a small cleaning company. Results for FY 12/2021 were out yesterday, and don't show anything interesting. Looks over-priced to me, and not a convincing story. Hyped up during the pandemic.

Joules (LON:JOUL) (JOUL) (I hold) - oh dear, it's another profit warning. Current trading revenues look OK to me, but the company says it's trading below expectations, and supply chain/logistics problems seem to be continuing to play havoc. No great surprise, as the share price has been relentlessly falling, and we've all seen the poor customer reviews online. Broker forecast for FY 5/2022 is halved, so no doubt the market looks set to punish JOUL shares further. However, outlook comments do suggest the worst might now be over. So I remain bullish on the long-term outlook, and we shouldn't be far away from a turn in sentiment, as people begin to look beyond short-term supply chain issues.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) - a positive trading update for FY 12/2021, ahead of expectations. Although looking at valuation, W7L seems fully priced, with a PER over 20 looking warm, given the recent market valuation reset downwards. I think investors need to rely on further out-performance to justify the current price, let alone see further upside.

More to follow, as we work through today's news.

Jack's section:

Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) - I hold - profit expected to be ahead of expectations. Business has been helped over…