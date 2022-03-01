Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Jack's section

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - Notes from yesterday's call with CEO Ben Crawford, with some comments on the group's strong growth, balance sheet, adjustments, and acquisition of VGL.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) - component availability is becoming more of an issue, but if this can be managed then the group is on course to meet expectations for the financial year. That’s to be expected given the valuation, but what’s moved the shares today is a new contract win with a large datacentre partner that means FY23 operating profit is now expected to be materially ahead of expectations.

Reach (LON:RCH) - digital growth continues, although H2 was lower than H1. Inflation and rising energy prices are going to impact profits next year, hence the negative market reaction. The group also continues to negotiate pension contributions with some trustees, which adds a bit more uncertainty. It remains cheap compared to the cash it generates but the momentum looks poor right now.

No surprise that revenues are again up 71% to $410m as this is in keeping with a revenue CAGR of roughly 73% since IPO. But, importantly, a lot of this growth is now organic (39% according to the update, up from mid single digits…