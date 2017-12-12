Small Cap Value Report (Tue 12 Dec 2017) - placeholder

(posted the previous evening)
Good morning, it's Paul here. This is the usual placeholder article for your comments from 7am on Tuesday morning. I have to head into London late morning, so this report will be earlier, and a bit briefer than usual.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Maybe we could kick-off with Joules (LON:JOUL) which is expected to issue a Trading Statement tomorrow.
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #1
Hi ttt,
Yes I like Joules (LON:JOUL) so am happy to look at that one.
Also, I believe that results are scheduled from Zytronic (LON:ZYT) and Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (in which I have a long position), so I'll aim to cover those too.
That won't leave time for much else.
Regards, Paul.
Sounds great Paul. I think Tristel (LON:TSTL) has been a bit of a winner the last year, so I'll be reading that one too.
Edit: sorry, TSTL is AGM only but they typically use this to update on trading.
I hold Zytronic (LON:ZYT) and would definitely be interested in this. The stock has fallen back since it gave its incredibly brief "profits in line" trading update back on 19 October. This was, in my opinion, because I think you might have expected a bit better after the strong first half, with even the NOMAD said after the half year results that full year might be a beat "if positive trading momentum continues".