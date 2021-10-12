Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda - to follow

Jack's section:

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) - comes across as a classy operator with a sustainable growth opportunity supported by several underlying trends. The valuation looks high in the short term, but it is worth considering the longer term growth prospects here.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Jack’s section

Share price: 127p (+10.92%)

Shares in issue: 87,500,000

Market cap: £111.1m

Calnex makes hardware and software solutions that test the performance of critical telecoms and data network infrastructure. This is an essential task for telecoms operators and there is increasing demand for it, with major drivers including 5G, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing. Calnex is well placed with a good reputation and a strong market position.

The shares rerated strongly after IPO, more than doubling in short order. Performance since then has been more muted just above the 100p level, but it’s interesting to note that the StockRank has recently been improving at these elevated levels.

Trading update

The Board is pleased to report that the Group has experienced continued strong levels of trading in the first half of the year and expects this trend to continue through the second half of the year. As a result of the strong performance the Board anticipates that revenue and profits for the full year will be materially ahead of previous…