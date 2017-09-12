Small Cap Value Report (Tue 13 Mar 2018) - FCCN, TAST, TCM
Good morning, it's Paul here.
I'm trying out a slightly different format today, because I installed some voice recognition software called Dragon, and am dictating this into a microphone. The reason being RSI all the way up my right arm, which should be alleviated by reduced use of keyboard & mouse.
Satellite Solutions Worldwide (SAT), announces that it is part of a £2.1 million grant funded project to explore how to provide 5G wireless broadband. It doesn't sound financially significant, being EBITDA neutral this financial year, and positive EBITDA of £100,000 in year two.But it does increase their potential market penetration from 70% to 90% of customers, which sounds good longer term.
The first set of company results for y/e 31 Jan 2018 today which have caught my eye are those from...
French Connection (LON:FCCN)
Share price: 37.3p (up 10.7% today)
No. shares: 96.3m
Market cap: £35.9m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Preliminary results - for the year ended 31 Jan 2018.
The share price rose 14% yesterday and I wondered why. So it might have been some insider dealing, or just speculative buyers hoping that the results will be good. Let's have a look.
Wow, this actually looks rather exciting! Bear in mind that most investors have completely written off this company years ago, expectations are extremely low.
Revenue is up 0.5% to £154 million, despite closing 11 loss-making shops
like-for-like sales up 0.8% for the year (not bad at all, many retailers have struggled to achieve positive LFLs)
wholesale revenue up 8.6%, very good
underlying operating loss reduced to -£0.6m, compared with a -£3.7m loss last year (note that in H1 underlying operating loss was -£5.7m. So the company made a profit of £5.1m in H2 - not bad going, but the usual seasonality)
The divisional split of performance is even more striking than in prior years;
Wholesale division made £12.5 million profit which is up 25% on last year
Licensing income made a profit of £6.3 million, flat against last year
But the retail division lost -£8.3 million, a terrible result, but a bit of an improvement against the -£9.8 million loss last year.
If only they could properly turn around the retail division, then this would be a nicely profitable business.
Group overheads of £10.4 million looks extremely high, and is…
Hi, could you also have a look at
smart meter systems Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)
- results out today, all looks strong but SP no movement. These guys contract with energy companies to roll out smart meters and earn an ongoing rental payment. They are likely to produce huge cash flow but the market seems undecided due the the possible backtrack on meters by the government (although stated recently the role out plan is going ahead). I’m undecided on the shares, the fundamentals and logic look good but they are dependent on regulation so tend to avoid. I did own and was stopped out so undecided.
Gresham technologies - Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)
Excellent results, eps up 38% sp up a little, they seem to have strong momentum in a new s/w product. They look a good co, and a good future and on a role.
Many thanks John. (Edit: my post crossed too)
Paul,
I would really value your views on Applegreen which released good results today. Market Cap £512m so just on the limit. I've posted key operational and financial highlights below. They raised additional equity this year and are very much in growth phase. Whilst they sell petrol all the margin is in the food an other shop items so really a retailer. Just about self funding the roll-out organically and through acquisition. Still heavily owned by the founders who still manage it. I know you like retail and roll-outs - why not give a whirl? I'm a big fan of both your reports and Grahams.
Financial highlights:
· Adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% to €39.8m in FY 2017 from €32.0m in FY 2016 (26% on a constant currency basis)
· 25% increase in gross profit on FY 2016 (27% at constant currency)
· Like for like growth of 7.4% in non-fuel gross profit (food and store) at constant currency
· Revenue up 21% to €1,428.1m.
· Continued investment in the development of the network with capex for the year of €113.0m
· Net debt position at 31 December 2017 of €10.2m (31 December 2016: €19.4m)
· Final dividend of 0.80 cent per share (€0.7m) giving a total dividend for the year of 1.40c (€1.2m)
Operational highlights:
· Grew estate by 99 sites to 342 sites as at 31 December 2017 (31 December 2016: 243)
· Opened 77 new food outlets in the year
· Brandi and Carsley site acquisitions contributing significantly to estate growth with 42 sites and 7 sites added, respectively. Both acquisitions completed in October 2017
· In July 2017, we completed the acquisition of 50% of the Joint Fuels Terminal ("JFT") in Dublin port
Key figures:
31-Dec-17
31-Dec-16
Change
Gross Profit (€m)
181.7
145.8
24.6%
Adjusted EBITDA* (€m)
39.8
32.0
24.4%
Adjusted Profit before Tax* (€m)
24.6
20.9
17.7%
Adjusted EPS
25.65
23.32
10.0%
*Adjusted for share based payments and non-recurring charges
In reply to jonno, post #7
Doesn't look like Paul will be covering this today so these are my personal thoughts:
looks like XLMedia (LON:XLM) have had a slight miss against estimates which has caused the fall in SP today but by no means is it a disaster.
EPS adj: 0.150 vs 0.153
Revenue 137.632 vs 139.33
Growth story seems on track and balance sheet seems strong, the further diversification reduces some regulatory risk which is nice.
Hi, anyone interested in xl media, there are some good webcasts by the ceo on the website that help to explain the company and how it works. For me, another set of good results. They build websites, fill it with specific content and earn affiliate revenue, this has a powerful compounding effect, more content, more search traffic, more affiliates revenue. If you like the model, Future. Future (LON:FUTR) , the magazine publisher are doing something similar.
XLM's EBITDA and PBT are bang on Berenberg's expectations, along with the15c EPS.
Interestingly, the $43.3m cash pile is far ahead of Berenberg's $30m forecast - and that's before taking into account the $32m January placing receipts.
Sector and geographic risk are reducing all the time, with finance looking particularly good. It's encouraging to see that post the period end XLM "acquired three personal finance websites based in the US for a total consideration of $5.15 million". This acquisition wasn't announced via RNS, but will further add to finance sector income and should aid market sentiment.
I suspect today has seen short-termers profit-taking given the pre-results rise. XLM have a huge pot of cash, and an acquisition or two shouldn't be long in coming, which would send up EPS forecasts for this year which are currently conservative given the dilution from the January placing.
The outlook statement is very bullish, and there's the promise of the "acquisition pipeline" to bring a further step-change in profitability.
French Connection (LON:FCCN)
opened a position this morning as noticed they own the brand 'toast' - who produce excellent clothing, definitely a growth brand - i know by the amount of deliveries my wife receives.
any takeover premium would be a bonus, believe there are underlying growth stories here in the recovery.
Computacenter (LON:CCC) Also reported today, it seems to have fallen on a slightly tepid outlook statement for 2018. Suggesting that the growth seen in 2017 will not be repeated. Any holders thoughts on this would be interesting.
For the first time this morning a noticed a banner my comment was being reviewed, As it hasn't appeared I guess it has been rejected. I have no idea why as I just asked for comments on a couple of companies.
Are there guidelines somewhere on the reasons a comment would not be allowed?
Now I'm confused as that appeared straight away, no review!
So I'll try again. Could you comment please on Brady that I think you have reviewed before and Fevertree. Fevertree look good but were down 6% earlier, is that because the market was expecting even better?
Brady I think it probably comes down to whether you believe in the strategy.
Finally Paul, did you comment anywhere on IND last week as I know you intended to.
Thanks
Re: Telit Communications (LON:TCM)
Net debt goes from $9.3m on 30th June to $30.2m so a cash outflow of $19.9m for H2 & $50m for the full year. Normally in H2 they are FCF positive as this is seasonally their stronger half & working capital flows have historically been positive. So it seems that both gross margins are weaker (which makes sense since they were never able to explain why their gross margins were always c40% & competitors c.30%) & working capital flows have not reversed. I wonder if they are going to have to write off debtors as well as capitilised intangibles.
Still more red flags here than a soviet military parade IMO.
In reply to JamesHolmes, post #3
Yes, I too would welcome thoughts from Paul or the wider community on the Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) results.
I had hoped to write a substantive piece on these results, given that this seems to be one of the most under-researched stocks, but time is constantly against me just at the moment.
Reaction to today's results has been relatively muted so far (shares up 5% as I write to 497 - below the recent peak), although to be fair shares are up nearly 10% since the trading statement in January.
Who are they?
Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) are "a world leader in cellular material technology". They make "foams" using patented nitrogen injection technology.
This tends to make people think of cushions and such like, but the applications are much broader. Although the company talks of the "megatrends" driving demand for their products I don't think they do a great job helping investors fully understand the applications for their products, which I suspect contributes to what I perceive as being the general lack of interest in this company. (Some of this reticence may be a result of NDAs with customers).
Results
Revenue up 22% to £70m
PBT (adjusted) also up 22% to £7.2m
To some extent this was "known" - in a Trading Update in January we were told that revenues were ahead of expectations and profit at the top end. At the time I thought this was rather a "glass half empty" statement (extra revenues, but at no extra profit), but in fact this looks to me like a "beat" on both revenue and profit.
The company operates three divisions (in ascending order of margin).
Polyolefins[Olefins] (76% of revenues)
High Performance Plastics [HPP] (18%)
Mucell Extrusion (IP Licensing) [Mucell] (6%)
Olefins during the past year have been capacity constrained at key times, but new capacity in Kentucky went live in February increasing overall capacity by 20% and they have also announced further capacity increases.
The extent of higher margins for HPP have not been totally clear to me as they disclose sector profit margins but not gross margins, however I surmise that whilst Olefins have been running at capacity, utilisation in HPP has been somewhat lower.
But there are clear and very encouraging signs of a pick up here. They recently announced a strategic partnership with Nike and also as discussed here previously Nike annouced a new premium shoe featuring ZTF tech (AFAIK they didn't actually name check ZTF). At the same time as announcing the partnership ZTF told us they were investing £12m in new HPP capacity - I mused at the time as to big this was given that it exceeded all previous capex on HPP - the company today confirms that this represents a SIX FOLD increase in HPP capacity.
Mucell (licensing) reported a 56% increase in revenues, but still shows a loss at the segment level. I am sure this segment must make a positive contribution - otherwise why do it - but I'm not totally clear on the extent of value here.
Overall there is a lot to like here IMHO, first quarter orders are up 8% YoY with an increase proportion of HPP, but there is not really enough meat in the statement to tell us how this will translate to forward forecasts - An investor presentation will be available later today which may give more clues.
The stocko computers rate Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) as a 'high flyer' with good Quality and Momentum scores but poor Value - I suspect that the value score will improve once these results and revised forecasts are taken in to account.
As you might guess I own shares in Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) (one of my top three positions).
I haven't had time to rerun my slide rule over the new financials, but hopefully will do so in due course. In the meantime I would certainly welcome other views.
In reply to jonno, post #7
Xlm posted today any chance of a look please.
Hi Paul
Nothing to do with markets, but I often use dragon, but I also find a single handed left hand keyboard very useful.
I got mine from maltron (think that was the firm)
Nat
In reply to Ben1, post #20
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was only inline, previous results have been far ahead of forecasts, so yes think the market was expecting more, inline for highly rated shares is often not enough. It's not a small cap so not sure Paul will report on it anymore.
Ref Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)
I have recently picked up some shares in Zote - i guess it takes a leap of faith to buy shares in this company as it is all a jam tomorrow in some respects albeit that jam is in the fridge ready go on top of the toast pretty pronto.
I quite like the fact they are building the new facilities in the US and it seems logical that there should hopefully be decent economies of scale at play once the new factories are up to fully speed. I know when XPP built a new factory in Vietnam it took not very long for the extra debt to be fully paid back.
Seems a fairly simple business to monitor with sales and margins being key albeit it does look fairly capital intensive at present - hopefully with a larger turnover and profit a couple of years down the line the ROI will be tad higher.
In reply to Gromley, post #22
Hi Gromley Thank you for your informative analysis of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) by its divisions. I am a holder and will continue to hold. However, I would like to point out that the Value Rank does not include any forecasts and is based purely on historical data.
In reply to dangersimpson, post #21
$50m outflow for Telit Communications even with a $50m placing in May at 340p, weeks before announcing covenant breach
Dear Paul,
I note that with Tasty (LON:TAST)
Funds for Canary Wharf and Gloucester Road totalling £4.15m have been received in 2018 and are not included in the cash and cash equivalents in these financial statements.
you wrote:
The problem lies with long-term creditors, in particular bank debt. Looking at note 21, it shows the bank borrowings of £7m
a figure that is of today, likely substantially less due to the disposals above. The Canary Wharf site was underground in Jubilee Gardens. There is going to be a Five Guys coming instead. This feels like Tasty (LON:TAST) got lucky and was probably approached by an ambitious chain that wants to be in every 'destination' location. The passage on the six sites that Tasty has exited makes fascinating reading, being paid to hand over some locations and in other instances having to pay to quit.
Dare I venture this could be a recovery stock a little time down the line? It seems priced for terminal decline althought I will admit to not having taken a good look.
Regards,
Asagi (no position)
In reply to herbie47, post #25
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) , herbie, I think you are right, but given that there was an "ahead" trading update just 7 weeks ago I don't think it was reasonable for the market to expect results to be even further ahead. Even if they had been I suspect the price still would have fallen because the valuation is stratospheric and there is now no newsflow to look forward to for the next 2-3 months. Furthermore the takeover speculation from January seems to have dissipated for the moment.
Apart from valuation, my main concern is that the UK market is rapidly reaching maturity / saturation and it has been the UK driving revenue growth. The bull case must be for US and/or European growth, but I expect a temporary slowdown during the transition and this may not be well received.
In reply to leoleo73, post #30
Hi Leo,
Yes I quite agree and I sold my Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) holding this morning, the outlook is not so clear, feel the shares could drift down a bit more, will keep an eye on them. In US they may have to spend a bit more on marketing due to competition and I don't think the gin boom has really happened there.