Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Paul's section:

Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) - supply chain issues deferred some sales, and increased costs in H1, particularly November. Despite that, the company is guiding £9-12m profit (up on last year's £6.1m). Broker forecast is reduced by about a third, from previously punchy forecasts. Valuation looks reasonable, given recent slide.

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (I hold) - interim figures are in line with the last trading update, so no surprises. A series of good acquisitions are delivering strong profit growth. There's a tailwind coming for insolvency practitioners once taxpayer support measures are phased out. BEG has a sound balance sheet. Yet it's only priced on a PER of about 13.4 by my calculations. Looks excellent value to me.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) - profit warning for the full year accompanies lacklustre interim results (profit down 60%). Given its lumpy, unpredictable profit track record, it's impossible to accurately value this share. Looks expensive, given the uncertainty.

135p (down 29% at 08:07) - mkt cap £151m

Trading Update

Joules, the British lifestyle group, provides a Pre-Close Trading Update in respect of the 26-week period ended 28 November 2021 (the first half of the Group's financial year ending 29 May 2022, or the "Period").