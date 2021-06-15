Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda

Paul's Section:



Eckoh (LON:ECK) - results for FY 03/2021 lack sparkle (probably due to covid). Guidance is for a flat year in FY 03/2022, then growth thereafter. Price looks toppy to me, considering we're being asked to pay up-front for growth well into the future.

Cml Microsystems (LON:CML) - a special situation, where about half the current market cap is net cash mainly from the disposal of its storage division. Another 50p special divi is imminent. Upbeat outlook comments. Looks intriguing.

Jack's Section:

Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) - Market conditions currently more favourable than before Covid, but are being helped by government initiatives which could at some point change; Hunters integration going well; cash generation should allow the group to continue funding organic and acquisitive growth opps

K3 Capital (LON:K3C) - acquisitive SME services provider once again beats expectations. Multiple acquisitions can be a risky strategy but the growth CAGRs here are impressive and institutions have been increasing their stakes.

Kin And Carta (LON:KCT) -…