Wilmington (LON:WIL) - the data and education specialist confirms that its important Rise face to face event has gone ahead and is therefore increasing FY22 adjusted profit guidance by another 10%. Wilmington itself has been around for a while but its outlook and prospects have improved more recently, so it’s worth revisiting.

Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Share price: 250p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 87,599,530

Market cap: £219m

Trading impact of face-to-face events

We just looked at Wilmington last week, so it’s encouraging to see one of the potential positives flagged come to pass. The group confirms that, after recently upgrading FY22 guidance, the resumption of face-to-face events leads to additional upgrades.

The Group's major face-to-face event in the US - Rise National - has successfully taken place and therefore its profitability in FY22 is now expected to be at least 10% above market consensus expectations

Consensus for the year ending 30 June 2022 is adjusted profit before tax of £18.05m within a range of £18.0m to £18.1m, so we can nudge this up to £19.9m, which would put the group on about 11x FY22 adjusted earnings per share.

That strikes me as good value still for a higher margin company in growth markets (Wilmington provides data, information, education and training in the global Governance, Risk and…