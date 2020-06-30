Good morning, it's Paul here, with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Cerillion (LON:CER) - Largest ever contract win

Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) - Final results

Filta Group (LON:FLTA) - Interims, 6m to 30 June 2020

Simplybiz (LON:SBIZ) - Half year report

Avingtrans (LON:AVG) - Q1 trading update

41p - Market cap £63m

Registration link for today's webinar this Thursday at 16:00 - apologies, I misread the announcement earlier, and thought it was today, which was wrong.

A reader suggested yesterday that I need to improve my understanding of carbon brakes, so this looks like the ideal opportunity - a webinar from SCE today this Thursday at 4pm, should be interesting. Anything to do with cars interests me.

This company floated at almost exactly the time I became a full time investor in Sept 2002. Since then its track record has been lamentable - e.g. it took 10 years just to reach annual revenue of £1.0m. It's lost money every year, and forever promised a bright future for its carbon ceramic brakes, which never seemed to materialise. Until now.

News yesterday of what looks like a decent sized contract, could mean its time may have finally come. I always say that blue sky shares nearly always take far longer, and cost far more than originally planned. 18 years is really pushing the boundaries, but who cares - the contracts now appear to be rolling in for supercars by the looks of it.

So I'll be taking a closer look.

18 year chart below - patience is a virtue!

295p - market cap £87m

Largest ever contract win

This is an RNS title that grabs the attention!

Cerillion, the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, is pleased to announce its largest ever contract win in an agreement worth £11.2m with a major UK provider of enterprise connectivity solutions. The majority of income, including software…