Small Cap Value Report (Tue 16 Jan 2018) - VANL, IGR, PTSG, GYM, JD., WAND, IDP
Good morning!
First of all, apologies - I had a very early night last night, and forgot to put up today's placeholder article (I have an alarm set for 21:30 on my mobile to remind me, but was already asleep by then yesterday).
Please note in the header the companies that I shall be looking at today. There's room for 1 or 2 more, so please feel free to leave requests in the comments below. Preferably for something interesting, not just an in line update. Oh and no financials, resources sector, pharma, property, or blue sky please, as I don't usually cover those (we have to whittle it down to a manageable number of stocks somehow).
Crypto-currencies
I see that Bitcoin is now down more than 40% from its recent highs, priced at $11,400 at the time of writing. Ripple is also plummeting, down 30% to $121 at the moment. Mind you, these things are so volatile, that they could even end the day up! That's why I've given up trying to trade them on IG, as even if I get the direction right, I'm invariably stopped out, due to the extreme volatility.
The spread betting companies must be having a field day with crypto-currencies, so it might well be worth looking at buying shares in that sector, if you can tolerate the regulatory risk? They've certainly made plenty of money out of me, that's for sure! It's true to say that whenever I step outside of my sphere of competence, the results are miserably poor.
Is the (so-called) crypto-currency meltdown underway? Quite possibly. I think this bubble is highly likely to blow up in 2018, due to there being so many obvious signs of the bubble being at or near its peak.
I've made no secret of my views on this - the valuations, running into many billions for things that are totally worthless, is complete nonsense. It's a speculative mania which ticks all the boxes warned about in books like Galbraith's (see picture below). This book is a terrific (and pleasingly short) & enjoyable read. I bet you'll say, "That's Bitcoin!" repeatedly, as you read this book, published in 1990. Galbraith's tone is dripping with disdain for foolish speculators, which is most enjoyable & amusing to read. It's a pity he's not around to pour scorn on Bitcoin.
Warren Buffett ("It will definitely come…
Disclaimer:
I am also interested in K3C. Up 8% on today's 1/2 year results.
In reply to fwyburd, post #47
Walter Bagehot wrote Lombard St. His command of English as it should be written is extraordinary.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #61
Hi zipmanpeter.
Thanks for the detailed comments, especially on Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) .
In terms of the purported Provident Financial (LON:PFG) “recovery”, I was referring to the comment in the RNS where the company states:-
“CCD
The home credit business has made good progress in implementing the recovery plan outlined in the trading update on 13 October 2017. The actions taken by management are delivering a significant improvement in customer service and operational performance. Collections performance in December of 78% was up from 65% in September and 57% in August. However, following the disruption experienced on migration to the new operating model, the rate of reconnection with those customers whose relationship had been adversely impacted was at the lower end of expectations through the fourth quarter. As a result, the associated higher impairment charge is expected to result in the home credit business reporting a full-year pre-exceptional loss of approximately 115m.
Active home credit customer numbers ended the year at approximately 530,000, up from approximately 500,000 at September 2017 and home credit receivables ended December at approximately 350m, up from 316m at September 2017 (December 2016: 560.0m).”
In this instance, a “recovery” is claimed in the sense that it’s not as bad as it was in September (while accepting it’s still a lot worse than it was before they changed their collections arrangements). Director-speak at its finest. In any event, the market’s not that impressed given the sell off today.
Thanks again. I will watch with interest.
Gus.
I'm not a big fan of retailers that sell other peoples' brands. The worry here is that the big brands might decide, at some point, to sell direct to the public, as opposed to through JD Sports.
Ne neither. As it happens, I bought a pair of new trainers direct from the Adidas website a couple of months ago. The choice of styles and colours was much better, and the cost (including delivery) the same. The pair I bought were not available from JD Sports.
All the best, Si
In reply to nicobos, post #13
DekelOil Public (LON:DKL) is one of my guilty secret investments. A cypriot company run by Israelis with assets in Ivory Coast... It seems legit. My biggest fear is that like natural resources stocks they will keep finding ways of investing more capital (there are discussions about buying another operation and also investing from scratch in a new part of the Ivory Coast).
In reply to ricky65, post #53
Point taken thanks. The price has rebounded a little. I wonder if comments from Simon Thompson at the Investors’ Chronicle might be a factor in coming days if he reviews what if one of hisBargain Shares recommendations? One to watch perhaps ? Regards, Alan
Hi
Anyone heard anything @ Bilby? Bilby (LON:BILB)
Can't find anything and it's falling rapidly - seen the thing on the dividend which seems just technical - fall out from Carillion? Don't hold but was watching and it now looks interesting unless I've missed something.
Phil
1pm (LON:OPM) here's the CEO, Ian Smith & CFO, James Roberts giving a bit of colour to H1 results today: http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/01/16/1pm-opm-interim-results-january-2018/
About 7 mins, covering:
Ian Smith – Introduction & brief overview of 1pm – 00:23
James Roberts – Financial highlights – 01:26
James Roberts – Continuing growth – 02:54
Ian Smith – Continuing the strategy – 03:36
James Roberts – Funding facilities – 04:43
Ian Smith – Summary & Outlook, 06:01
WANdisco (LON:WAND) if ever there is a company that needs a lesson in plain English this is it
"Our market doesn't stand still - and nor does our product. There has been a transformation at WANdisco which started when we launched our core WANdisco Fusion product. We moved from a Hadoop focus towards providing a general data replication platform and we now support Cloud Object Storage and a variety of other technologies, increasing our addressable market. "
err... what does it do ?
Too much technical jargon, not enough hard data for my liking
In reply to simoan, post #58
Hi, it might be worth noting that if the bonds qualify as a QCB (I haven't checked - but no reason why they wouldn't), any capital gain will be tax free.
There was a lot of pa buying of the 23's when they got down to 80 by bond market folk FWIW.
Best,
Paul
In reply to AMD55, post #70
Perhaps, it will be interesting to see what Mr Scott thinks of 1pm (LON:OPM) interims.
In reply to FREng, post #28
Agreed - Certainly wouldn't invest in credit card companies that people are using to buy Bitcoin!!!
Seriously, WTF - ."Bubble red flag" right there.
People Desperate to Buy Bitcoin Are Paying With Credit Cards
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-11/bitcoin-buyers-turn-to-credit-cards-as-fomo-breeds-risk-taking
Way Too Many People Are Using Credit Cards to Buy Bitcoin
http://fortune.com/2018/01/13/credit-cards-to-buy-bitcoin/
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #71
Bilby (LON:BILB) customer list includes Carillion (MoD properties in Colchester)
http://www.bilbyplc.com/p&rinstallations.html
About Jesse Livemore and that - "...His eventual suicide..."
His wife had been married 4 times previously. All the ex-husbands had died. FROM SUICIDE.
Jesse Livemore's death meant she now had 5 husbands and all deceased and all from suicide. Say it was all happening today, you are single and both you and his now free ex-wife fall in love, all her previous 5 ex-husbands had committed suicide - would you marry her?
She was never charged over any of the FIVE deaths - sheer coincidence that they all died by suicide - but would you marry her? :)
In reply to JohnEustace, post #77
Thanks
Phil
Looks as though Bitcoin might be heading back towards $10,000 sooner rather than later .... screen shot taken from IG Index Cryptocurrency page at 21.40 this evening. What the Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away ....
Gus.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Hi Paul,
If you don't have it already check out "How to trade in stocks" also penned about the great man written many moons ago but still probably the best book I have read about investing essentially he was the original momentum investor cracking read.
A 1940's Robbie Burns all be it hopefully Rob won;t walk into a bar with a loaded revolver.
In reply to cig, post #64
Re Carillion: Someone who works at one of their joint venture company has been told that only 6 of the 350 subsidiary companies have been put into liquidation.
In reply to fwyburd, post #47
This was sale of 47% of awarded shares sold to cover the tax bill. This is a frequent occurence with share awards to directors. I don't think there is any significance to this type of sale.
Velo,
Unbelievable coincidence for Jesse Livermore's wife to have had all 5 husbands commit suicide. Like much of what we read on the Internet, it's worth checking:-
http://www.omaha.com/columnists/hansen/hansen-tale-of-omaha-s-black-widow-is-too-tempting/article_ef518d6f-cba2-5ed0-af4d-e855255e03ec.html