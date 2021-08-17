Morning all, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Tuesday.



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul's Section:

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - update mainly focused on the smaller constituent part, Hotter Shoes. All sounds promising. I continue to believe this share looks an attractive entry point (i.e. cheap!) into the two forthcoming floats of TGIs and Hotter Shoes.

Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - lacklustre results for FY 04/2021, but signs of recovery in current trading & outlook. Decent balance sheet. Overall it doesn't excite me, and is probably priced about right (already factoring in a recovery in trading).

Jack's Section:

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - final results of a Covid-disrupted year. The easy rerate has happened, with shares now above pre-Covid levels, and there could be more attractive reopening trades out there from a valuation perspective. But the company now finds itself in perhaps the most favourable market it has ever seen and is led by an experienced team that is well-placed to take advantage.

Gattaca (LON:GATC) - positive momentum continues. The company has cut costs and is investing in headcount, so could grow profits further with a fair wind, but the shares have now rerated considerably. These are exceptional conditions though with high demand for technical staff.



Paul’s Section

(I hold)

585p (pre market open) - mkt cap £228m

Realisation strategy; Hotter Shoes trading…