Many thanks for all the thumbs ups for yesterday's report. People seem to like it when I do a personal portfolio review, maybe I should do those more often? Remember I only covered my top 10 holdings yesterday, to focus on the main conviction longs I hold. There are about another 18 holdings, making up the remaining 23% of my portfolio not included in the top 10 positions.

Easyjet (LON:EZJ) - interesting comment from its CEO a moment ago on CNBC. He said that lockdowns are increasing pent-up demand. It seems to me that 2021 could be a bonanza year for travel companies, once they're allowed to start operating freely again. The elderly could be widely vaccinated by the spring or summer, and many of them love cruising. This is a key reason why I'm so keen on Saga (LON:SAGA) shares ( hold), as mentioned yesterday, as it has clear multibagger potential, once its 2 brand new cruise ships can begin generating cash again. The current market cap doesn't make any sense to me.

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - I hold - Last night Sky news reported that BooHoo has made the first of two heavyweight NED appointments, to improve its ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials. This was confirmed on the RNS today. Hopefully this might be the start of a comeback for the shares, since it's clear that BOO is serious about making changes being demanded by journalists, and I imagine some institutional shareholders in private.

Judith MacKenzie was recently interviewed in a MelloMonday session, and she emphasised just how important ESG is to fund managers now. That must be why the share price fell so far, on re-hashed news about its supply chain, and the auditor resigning because of reputational worries (nothing to do with the accounts, as it had repeatedly signed off clean audit reports).

