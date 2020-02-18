Good morning, it’s Paul here with Tuesday’s SCVR. Please see the header above for the running order.

We reached a pleasant milestone today - the first day of the year when I drew back the curtains at 06:47, and it was daylight! Only just, but I'm a glass half full person. So that's put a bit of a spring in my step today.

Estimated time of completion today - 1 pm.

EDIT at12:41 - I'm taking a break for lunch now, but will add some more sections after lunch. So revised finish time is 4pm.

NB this is extra work, not a delay! So thumbs-downers, keep your greasy mitts away from that button!

I've been doing some planning for my telephone interview this Thursday, with Andrew Gossage of Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) . I've asked UPGS to talk to us about China, because the company is a specialist importer of branded consumer goods from China. The company was receptive to my request for an interview, and suggested we talk towards the end of this week, so that they will have a better handle on how the situation is developing in China, a few days after the usual Chinese New Year shutdown has ended.



I see that overnight, Apple indicated it would see a greater than anticipated hit to revenues, due to coronavirus. Apparently it usually sells about 10% of its product in China, and makes most iPhones in China, so a double hit in the short term anyway, to both sales and production.

Talking of which, I've just seen that Iqe (LON:IQE) (a supplier of chip wafers for semiconductors) is down about 5% today, presumably in response to Apple's predictable warning. IQE's share price is down to only 58p. I remember doing very well, trading this share, a couple of years ago, on positive newsflow. As it's turned out, the optimism & expectations of big profits, looks to have been hot air. IQE's broker forecasts look dismal now;

IQE's share price chart looks similar to something out of the TMT (technology, media & telecoms) boom/bust of 1998-2002;

What's interesting about this picture, is that the StockRank (see above, it's embedded within the share price graph on the new Stocko site) began falling sharply well before…