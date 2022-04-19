Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - a reassuring trading update for FY 3/2022, and confident outlook. It has a particularly strong balance sheet too. With hindsight, the valuation probably got a bit frothy last year. It's since dropped a lot (like almost all small caps) and now looks a decent company, on a more reasonable valuation.

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - a reassuring trading update from this rapidly expanding franchise business for fresh cakes. Valuation is cheap, because the market choked on revelations from the outgoing auditor last year. Is it time to forgive & forget, now a new CFO is in place, and tightening up financial controls? Possibly, but I can't decide.

Cerillion (LON:CER) - an impressive half year update today. It's in line with expectations, but reading between the lines, I reckon the company looks set to beat forecasts. very impressive growth, and cash is pouring in. Valuation looks reasonable. I like this a lot.

230p (pre market open)

Market cap £92m

Trading Update

D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4, "the Group", "D4t4"), the AIM-listed data solutions provider, announces the following trading update for the year ended 31 March 2022.

FY 3/2022 revenues are in line with expectations (£24.3m forecast, per Finncap, Feb 2022)

Adj Profit…