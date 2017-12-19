Small Cap Value Report (Tue 19 Dec 2017) - DOTD, KOOV, NWF, KMK
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Firstly, please accept my apologies for the break in coverage last week. Things are back on track now, so we'll have full coverage this week. Hopefully I'll also be able to recap on one or two interesting things from last week too.
Today I'll be reporting on results or trading updates from: DotDigital, Koovs, NWF, and Kromek.
dotDigital (LON:DOTD)
Share price: 97.0p (up 1.0% today, at 08:15)
No. shares: 295.8m
Market cap: £286.9m
AGM statement (trading update) - this company calls itself;
... the leading provider of intuitive software as a service ("SaaS") and managed services to digital marketing professionals through the 'dotmailer' platform
This share has been a long-standing favourite of mine here over the past 5 years, but (stupidly) I've always baulked at the high valuation - even when it was 17p per share! It just goes to show, that good companies grow into, and soon overtake an apparently high valuation.
The company has a 30 June year end, so today's update covers the bulk of H1 06/2018.
"The Group has seen the positive trading momentum highlighted in the 2017 preliminary results continue into the first half of the new financial year.
This progress is in line with management expectations and is driven by strong international sales and growing demand for dotmailer in the ecommerce market...
Sounds good.
Note that the company spent about half its cash pile recently, buying a group of companies called Comapi for £11m. This is a messaging software company, which seems to be in the process of being integrated into DOTD's existing software.
My opinion - this seems a quality outfit, which hasn't put a foot wrong. The market has rewarded that with a multibagger share price over the last 6 years.
The StockRank sums it up very clearly - quality & momentum, but pricey;
The interesting thing here is that bulls could argue that DOTD is only scratching the surface of its potential markets. More detail is given in today's announcement about the "Connectors" between DOTD's dotmailer platform, and ecommerce leaders such as Shopify, and Magento (which are widely used platforms for ecommerce sites).
Another impressive trait of DOTD is that its growth is…
Don't see the real need to apologise to be honest - But are you sure you're back on track? It was the 2 hour finale last night :)
Paul,
To echo other comments, it's great to see you back again. I had been wondering if Ed had given you the boot, I'm pleased that my concerns were misplaced!
Koovs (LON:KOOV), please - I could do with a laugh!
NWF (LON:NWF) trading update
My morning smallcap tweet:
Alpha Returns (LON:ARGP), Eastern European Property Fund (LON:EEP), Audioboom (LON:BOOM), Hostelworld (LON:HSW)
Alpha Returns Group (ARGP) suspended as nomad resigns. Re-financing not agreed yet. "Beaumont Cornish will not be in a position to provide all relevant nominated adviser confirmations to the Exchange...so will no longer be acting as nominated adviser to the Company."
Eastern European Property Fund (EEP) will delist soon, as mooted.
Audioboom Group (BOOM) very belatedly discloses that a company of which the Chairman is a director entered into administration in May.
Hostelworld (HSW) CFO is leaving in H1 2018. Sounds amicable.
Any thoughts after the Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) GM result on Friday? A resounding raspberry from the non Michael Ellis camp to his proposed re-shaping of the board with only a tiny fraction (about 2%) of the non-aligned shareholders supporting Ellis’s motions. Ellis has come out with a response this morning claiming a notional victory -
https://www.investegate.co.uk/michael-ellis/rns/statement-by-michael-ellis-about-the-van-elle-egm/201712190700057060Z/ -
in calling the board to account but the GM vote does seem to be a slap in the face. Trying to work out whether this ends the dispute with the vast majority of the shareholders supporting the board or whether it will rumble on with Ellis bad mouthing the way the business is being run. Potential here for this to undermine the company’s relationship with existing and potential customers, suppliers etc.. Likewise, might Ellis and friends sell up in a fit of pique and move on potentially leaving a 20% overhang of shares looking for a home and taking the shares even lower? On fundamentals the shares look cheap but might become even cheaper still.
Gus.
Might be a bit too big but am interested in what people think of Gocompare.Com (LON:GOCO) 's acquisition of MyVoucherCodes. I was in GOCO for a little while but it has languished recently, is this the boost it needs?
Koovs (LON:KOOV) looks like it's improving but I would love to hear Paul's thoughts on it compared to Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) & Sosandar (LON:SOS) etc.
Good morning Paul, welcome back.
I hope you don't mind me reminding readers that my report into investors' sentiments about the market is now available here.
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/market-sentiment-report-december-2017-255323/
cheers
Francis
In reply to pastysupper, post #2
Pastysupper is so right. We can cope with the occasional break in transmitting because what we get from you is proven in depth analysis, independent thinking, your honest opinion and lots more.
You are worth your weight in cheese!
Paul, if you get a chance could you cast your eye over the trading update from AIM listed soft drinks manufacturer Nichols (LON:NICL)
When I first read it I thought it was an "in-line" update but the market seems to be interpreting it as a significant profit warning. I would value your views.
Paul, Gocompare.com's takeover of Vouchercodes may be worth assessing? Not really sure if Vouchercodes is a fading brand? I saw the pitch for Pouch on Dragon's Den and that looks like the way things are going.
In reply to DavidWithers, post #13
I think this is why the Nichols (LON:NICL) shares are down today "In our international business, we anticipate the strong growth trend in Africa to continue in 2018. However, the current conflict in the Yemen coupled with some reported slowing in the Saudi economy indicates that sales to the Middle East region in the year ahead are likely to be less than previously anticipated. As a result, management currently expects low single digit percentage profit growth in 2018 in comparison to the current year."
Paul
Your thoughts on Nichols would be most welcome -thanks
I don't know anything about Nichols (LON:NICL) and have never covered it before, so will have to decline that one I'm afraid. £575m market cap is a bit above my normal cut-off. Sorry about that.
Regards, Paul.
HI, Please could you cover the new kid on the block FAB - fusion antibodies?
A very warm welcome back Paul. I concur with other commenters that absolutely no apology is necessary. I wonder if you might find time to circle back on the preliminary results from Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) last week. The results looked positive to me but met with little response from the market until today when a 5% drop came against no new announcements. I'd really value your reading of the results announcement. Many thanks.
I used to try to compete with NWF, it was a joke, they are slow and just grow into owning more and more of a shrinking load of farmer shops/supplies. Whenever we came up with some piece of technology the attitude would be "too expensive" so we sold it to the farmers using mail order and internet. Avoid, should be private.
I used to work next to DOTD at the bottome of the last down turn and they really suffer when the market is quiet. The market opportunity is big but there are a shed load of good players with no moat available, buy for the market movements rather than underlying value
NICL has the fantastic opportunity of being the maufacturer of choice for all soft drinks during the Muslim festive month, unfortunatly this rotates each year to another month and always confuses the pundits as the business is 13 monthly operating in a 12 month world.
If you want to make money on this one buy a couple of months after EID and sell before results. Sooner a Saudi company buys them up the better. I did this for two years and made money, but the strategic message of looking for another "big bang" drink, forget it, they up against coke and pepsi. They are a niche player end of
In reply to pastysupper, post #2
Paul and Graham you are providing a great service to private investor. Many thanks!!!
Last week Luceco (£LUCE) issued a profit warning. I suspect many of your followers would like to read your comments.
Len
In reply to Lennart, post #22
Graham commented on Luceco (LON:LUCE) here https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-fri-15-dec-2017-ucg-luce-ful-botb-cvr-254388/